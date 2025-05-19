We're Seeing Big OLED TV Discounts on Samsung’s Best Models

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to an OLED TV, this might be it. Samsung has dropped prices on several of its premium OLED models – some by more than 50%. These are 2024 and brand-new 2025 models, with top-tier features for picture quality, gaming, and audio.

The best values are with the 2024 models (not surprisingly), but older doesn't mean old. These models have exceptional picture quality and features, and are just a hair behind there updated 2025 brethren. Here are my recommendations for which will be best for you, depending on your budget and needs.

Samsung OLED S95D (2024)

The S95D is Samsung’s no-compromise OLED, which we awarded our Techlicious Pick. It delivers stunning contrast, realistic color, and fast motion clarity for movies and gaming. Samsung added a unique matte anti-glare coating that makes a big difference for watching in rooms with windows or reflections from light.

It's powered by Samsung’s Gen2 NQ4 AI processor, which did an excellent job upscaling HD content. And for gamers, this model supports up to 144Hz and offers great motion handling. While the S95D launched at a premium price, the discounts right now make it a compelling buy, especially the 77-inch model, which is nearly half off.

S95D OLED TV Deals

55" S95D – $700 off (Now $1,899.99)

65" S95D – $1,100 off (Now $2,299.99)

77" S95D – $2,100 off (Now $2,499.99)

Key features:

Display: 4K QD-OLED with HDR10+ and glare-reducing matte screen for enhanced daytime viewing

Gaming Ready: 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM with Gaming Hub support for cloud services

Audio: Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound+ and support for Q-Symphony when paired with compatible Samsung soundbars

Samsung OLED S90D (2024)

The S90D uses the same QD-OLED panel tech as the S95D but without the matte anti-glare finish or One Connect box. It's still a great performer, with vivid colors, deep contrast, and smooth motion. The 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, and gaming features like VRR make it a solid pick for gamers or movie watchers who don’t need the bells and whistles of Samsung's flagship.

And the markdowns? They're aggressive. The 65-inch model is down more than 50%, making it hard to beat for the price.

S90D OLED TV Deals

42" S90D – $400 off (Now $999.99)

48" S90D – $500 off (Now $1,099.99)

55" S90D – $800 off (Now $1,199.99)

65" S90D – $1,400 off (Now $1,299.99)

77" S90D – $1,700 off (Now $1,999.99)

83" S90D – $2,100 off (Now $3,299.99)

Key features

Display: 4K QD-OLED with HDR10+ and Pantone-validated color accuracy

Gaming Ready: 120Hz refresh rate with VRR, ALLM, and Game Motion Plus

Audio: Dolby Atmos with Adaptive Sound and support for Q-Symphony surround sound

Samsung OLED S90F (2025)

The S90F builds on the S90D with a brighter panel – about 10-15% brighter, according to Samsung – and it includes the upgraded NQ4 AI Gen3 processor for clearer dialogue and immersive audio.

Samsung just announced that it’s rolling out NVIDIA G-SYNC support to all 2025 OLED TVs, starting with the S90F. This support enables the TVs to run at 165Hz, making them ideal for gamers.

S90F OLED TV Deals

42” S90F – $100 off (Now $1,299.99)

48" S90F – $100 off (Now $1,399.99)

83" S90F – $400 off (Now $4,999.99)

Key Features

Display: 4K WOLED with HDR10+ Adaptive and Samsung Vision AI for intelligent brightness and color adjustment

Gaming Ready: 165Hz refresh rate via G-SYNC (coming soon), 120Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium, VRR, and ALLM for smoother gameplay

Audio: Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Adaptive Sound Pro

Samsung OLED S85F (2025)

The S85F is Samsung’s most affordable OLED line this year, but it still brings excellent picture quality and a clean, modern design. The 55" and 65" sizes use QD-OLED panels, while the larger sizes switch to WOLED. They all support 120Hz refresh rates and have Dolby Atmos audio with Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Pro. Like the S90F, the S85F will receive a firmware update enabling NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

S85F OLED TV Deals

55" S85F – $100 off (Now $1,399.99)

65" S85F – $100 off (Now $1,899.99)

77" S85F – $200 off (Now $2,799.99)

83" S85F – $200 off (Now $4,299.99)

Key Features

Display: 4K OLED with HDR10+ Adaptive and QD-OLED panel for 55" and 65" models; WOLED for 77" and 83"

Gaming Ready: 165Hz refresh rate via G-SYNC (coming soon), 120Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium, VRR, and AI Auto Game Mode

Audio: Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Active Voice Amplifier Pro

