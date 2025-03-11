Samsung Slashes Prices on QLED TVs Just in Time for March Madness

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

With March Madness around the corner, Samsung is rolling out discounts on several of its high-end QLED TVs, including the QN90D series and 98-inch models. If you’re looking for a big-screen upgrade to watch the tournament, these deals are well worth considering.

Samsung hasn’t specified an end date for these deals, but major discounts like these typically don’t last long. If you’re in the market for a new TV, now is a good time to buy.

Samsung QN90D Series – Big Discounts on a Premium 4K Experience

Samsung’s QN90D series is Samsung’s high-end 4K Neo QLED model, featuring Quantum Mini LED technology designed to improve brightness, contrast, and with local dimming precision. Neo Quantum HDR+ enhances highlights and shadow detail, making the TV well-suited for both bright and dark rooms.

For sports fans and gamers, the 144Hz refresh rate helps reduce motion blur, ensuring fast-moving content like basketball games stays smooth. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound create a more immersive audio experience by placing sounds in relation to on-screen action. For the best sound experience, pair it with an external soundbar or surround system, like our highly-recommended Samsung S800D.

Here’s a breakdown of the QN90D March Madness offers:

Go Big with Samsung’s Super-Sized 98-inch TVs

If you want the biggest screen possible for the ultimate basketball-watching experience, Samsung’s 98-inch models are also seeing deep discounts.

98” QN90D – The High-End Choice

This is the best 98-inch option for those who want the highest picture quality and performance. Its Mini LED backlighting provides superior contrast and brightness, making it ideal for a premium home theater setup.

98” QN90D Discount: $6,000 off (Now $8,999.99 )

(Now ) Panel Type: Neo QLED (Mini LED) with Local Dimming

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

98” Q80C – A Step Down, but Still Solid

The Q80C is a strong mid-range choice, offering good picture quality with full-array local dimming. If you want a large screen but don’t need the absolute best, this is a solid pick for the price.

98” Q80C Discount: $4,000 off (Now $3,999.99 )

(Now ) Panel Type: QLED with Full Array Local Dimming

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

98” DU9000 – The Budget-Friendly Pick

The DU9000 is Samsung’s most affordable 98-inch TV. If you want a massive screen for casual viewing, it’s the most budget-friendly way to get there.

98” DU9000 Discount: $500 off (Now $1,999.99 )

(Now ) Panel Type: Edge-Lit LED

Refresh Rate:60Hz

