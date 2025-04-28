We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve had your eye on one of Samsung’s premium Bespoke refrigerators, this is a deal you should check out. Right now, through May 4, 2025, Samsung is offering $1,800 off both the full-size Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ & AI Vision Inside (29 cu ft.) and the counter-depth Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ & AI Vision Inside (23 cu ft.).

Both models pack Samsung’s latest technology, starting with AI Vision Inside, which uses a camera inside to automatically recognize what’s in your fridge. Instead of guessing whether you’re out of milk or grabbing an extra carton of eggs you don’t need, you can check your fridge’s inventory remotely through the SmartThings app or use the camera to look inside your fridge in real time. It’s a smart, practical feature – especially if you’ve ever stood in a grocery aisle trying to remember what’s in your fridge at home. Being able to check the milk status alone would make this fridge worth it for me.

The AI Family Hub+ also transforms the refrigerator into a home command center. It’s built around a 32-inch refrigerator screen, giving you easy access to Google Photos, Alexa voice control, shopping, and the ability to share family photos and videos. You can even stream music or watch videos right on the fridge while cooking.

Other features that stood out to me include the Beverage Center, which gives you cold water two ways (an internal dispenser and a built-in AutoFill water pitcher), a customizable lower-right FlexZone that lets you convert it from a fridge to a freezer as needed, and built-in UV deodorizing filter to minimize food smells.

The main difference between the two models, besides capacity, is depth. The 23 cu ft. model is counter-depth, giving it a cleaner, built-in look that blends more seamlessly into kitchen cabinetry. The larger 29 cu. ft. model will protrude slightly beyond standard counters but offers significantly more storage space – something to weigh depending on your kitchen layout and family size.

At $1,800 off, these refrigerators are priced far more competitively than usual for this level of premium features, smart connectivity, and customizable style. Get the full-size Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator for $3,199 and the counter-depth model for $3,299 on Samsung.com. If you’ve been holding off because of the price, now’s a good time to pull the trigger.

[Image credit: Samsung]