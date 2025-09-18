Tech Made Simple

Affordable Fire and CO Protection: SimpliSafe’s New Alarm Listener

by Suzanne Kantra on September 18, 2025

SimpliSafe is expanding its DIY home security lineup with a simple but powerful new device: the Smoke & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm Listener. At $44.99, it’s an inexpensive way to significantly increase the safety of your home without replacing the smoke and CO detectors you already have.

A smoke and CO detector on the left with a hand installing the SimpliSafe Listener on the right

The Alarm Listener works by using a built-in microphone to recognize the distinct sound patterns of UL-certified smoke and CO detectors. When it hears an alarm, it signals your SimpliSafe Base Station, which then triggers the siren, sends a push notification through the app, and – if you’re subscribed to SimpliSafe’s professional monitoring service – alerts monitoring agents who can dispatch emergency responders even if you can’t be reached.

The Alarm Listener is wireless, runs on a battery that lasts up to three years, and installs through the SimpliSafe app. For households with interconnected, hardwired detectors, you only need one Listener to cover the entire home. Battery-powered systems will likely need one Listener per detector.

The SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener ($44.99) is available now on SimpliSafe.com. If you want live monitoring and emergency services dispatch, you’ll need a SimpliSafe Gen 3 system, which starts at $299 (on sale now for $179) for the 6 Piece Wireless Home Security System with Outdoor Camera and includes one month of free monitoring. After that, SimpliSafe monitoring services start at $32.99/month.

[Image credit: SimpliSafe]

