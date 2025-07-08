Our Pick for the Best OTC Hearing Aids Are at Their Lowest Price Ever

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve been on the fence about trying over-the-counter hearing aids, the Sony CRE-C20 just gave you the best excuse yet – they’re on sale for their lowest price ever. Right now, you can pick up a pair for $848, down from the usual $999.99. That 15% discount saves you $151, but more importantly, it drops the price on what we still consider the best-sounding non-Bluetooth OTC hearing aids we’ve tested so far.

We’ve been putting self-fitting hearing aids through their paces since they first hit the market in late 2022, and the C20s are discreet, practically invisible in-ear buds with a rechargeable battery that genuinely lasts all day – up to 28 hours on a single charge. That’s longer than any other in-ear OTC model we’ve tested, including the pricier Eargo models that usually tap out around 16 hours.

What really sets the CRE-C20 apart is how natural they sound. They don’t just amplify everything indiscriminately. Everyday background noise – running water, creaky floors, clacking keyboards – stays in the background where it belongs. Speech, on the other hand, cuts through more clearly than with other buds I’ve used, which makes them especially helpful in noisy spots like a busy café or family gathering. If you’ve struggled to follow conversations in loud rooms, these can make a noticeable difference.

Read more: Review: Sony's New CRE-C20 Are the Best OTC Hearing Aids I've Tested

At $848, the Sony CRE-C20s are at the lowest price I’ve seen. They’re well worth considering if you’ve been wanting an affordable, discreet, high-quality solution for mild to moderate hearing loss.

[Image credit: Stewart Wolpin/Techlicious]