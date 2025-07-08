Tech Made Simple

Hot TopicsAI Chatbots 101 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Our Pick for the Best OTC Hearing Aids Are at Their Lowest Price Ever

by Suzanne Kantra on July 08, 2025

If you’ve been on the fence about trying over-the-counter hearing aids, the Sony CRE-C20 just gave you the best excuse yet – they’re on sale for their lowest price ever. Right now, you can pick up a pair for $848, down from the usual $999.99. That 15% discount saves you $151, but more importantly, it drops the price on what we still consider the best-sounding non-Bluetooth OTC hearing aids we’ve tested so far.

We’ve been putting self-fitting hearing aids through their paces since they first hit the market in late 2022, and the C20s are discreet, practically invisible in-ear buds with a rechargeable battery that genuinely lasts all day – up to 28 hours on a single charge. That’s longer than any other in-ear OTC model we’ve tested, including the pricier Eargo models that usually tap out around 16 hours.

Sony CRE-C20 hearing aids with their case

What really sets the CRE-C20 apart is how natural they sound. They don’t just amplify everything indiscriminately. Everyday background noise – running water, creaky floors, clacking keyboards – stays in the background where it belongs. Speech, on the other hand, cuts through more clearly than with other buds I’ve used, which makes them especially helpful in noisy spots like a busy café or family gathering. If you’ve struggled to follow conversations in loud rooms, these can make a noticeable difference.

Read more: Review: Sony's New CRE-C20 Are the Best OTC Hearing Aids I've Tested

At $848, the Sony CRE-C20s are at the lowest price I’ve seen. They’re well worth considering if you’ve been wanting an affordable, discreet, high-quality solution for mild to moderate hearing loss. 

[Image credit: Stewart Wolpin/Techlicious]

Topics

News, Health and Home, Health & Fitness, OTC Hearing Aids, Blog, Hot Deals


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.