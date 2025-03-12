Sony’s March Madness TV & Soundbar Deals – Here's What's Worth Buying

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

March Madness is almost here, which means weeks of thrilling buzzer-beaters, unexpected upsets, and nonstop action. If you’re planning to catch every game at home, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup.

Sony is rolling out major discounts on its high-end BRAVIA OLED and Mini LED TVs. In our testing, we've consistently found them to deliver some of the best picture quality out there – natural colors, deep blacks, and crisp contrast that make every play pop. Sony is also offering big discounts on soundbars that bring the energy of a packed arena into your living room.

Sony BRAVIA TV Deals

Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED (2024) – 77" & 65"

Sony’s BRAVIA XR OLED 8 Series continues the company’s reputation for delivering some of the best picture quality available. Its self-emissive OLED panel produces perfect blacks, vibrant colors, and wide viewing angles without the backlight blooming you’ll find on non-OLED displays. Powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, this TV intelligently enhances images for a more natural and lifelike picture. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s a great choice for sports fans and gamers who want smooth, responsive action without motion blur..

Sony BRAVIA 7 Mini LED QLED (2024) – 65"

Sony’s BRAVIA XR 7 Mini LED TV delivers higher brightness and improved HDR performance compared to traditional LED models, making it a great choice for bright rooms. With Quantum Dot (QLED) technology, colors stay vivid and accurate even at peak brightness, ensuring a stunning picture in any lighting condition. A 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast action smooth and clear – whether you’re watching the final seconds of a close game or playing a high-speed video game.

Sony BRAVIA XR X90L LED (2023) – 85" & 55"

The Sony X90L may not be an OLED, but its full-array local dimming delivers impressive contrast by dynamically adjusting brightness across different screen zones. This results in deeper blacks and brighter highlights, enhancing overall picture quality. With a 120Hz refresh rate, motion stays smooth and clear – perfect for fast-paced sports, action movies, and gaming. At this price, it’s a great balance of performance and value..

Sony BRAVIA 3 LED (2024) – 85" & 75"

The Sony BRAVIA 3 is a solid budget-friendly 4K TV, offering good picture quality with a wide viewing angle for watching the game with friends. Google TV is built-in, giving users easy access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+.

Sony Home Theater & Soundbar Deals

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 Sound Bar

This 9.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar features up-firing and side-firing speakers, creating an expansive soundstage that makes dialogue clearer and action sequences more immersive.

Sony HT-A2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

This is a solid mid-range 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that delivers immersive sound without the hassle of extra speakers. Its 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Vertical Surround Engine create a wide, cinematic soundstage, while the built-in subwoofer adds depth to bass. With HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, and DTS:X support, it’s a versatile option for upgrading your TV’s audio without taking up too much space.

Blu-ray Player Deals

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray Player

If you still prefer physical media for the best picture and sound quality, this player supports 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Unlike streaming, which compresses audio and video, Blu-ray provides lossless picture and sound quality, making this a must-have for cinephiles.

Sony UBPX700/M 4K Blu-ray Player

A more budget-friendly alternative, the UBPX700/M offers 4K HDR playback and Wi-Fi streaming, just without the high-resolution audio support found in the X800M2.

[Image credit: Sony]