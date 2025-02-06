Sony Slashes Prices on BRAVIA TVs and Soundbars for Super Bowl

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When it comes to picture quality, Sony’s BRAVIA lineup is among the best in the industry. As professional reviewers, we’ve consistently found that Sony’s OLED and Mini LED TVs deliver some of the most natural color reproduction, deep blacks, and sharp contrast available in consumer televisions.

Now, just in time for the Super Bowl, Sony is offering big discounts on some of its top-tier models, along with soundbars and home theater systems that bring immersive stadium-like audio into your living room. These deals run through February 9, 2025 (Blu-ray players through February 16th).

Sony BRAVIA TV Deals

Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED (2024) – 77" & 65"

Sony’s BRAVIA 8 OLED series is a prime example of why the company is known for making some of the best-performing TVs on the market. Its self-emissive OLED panel delivers perfect blacks, incredibly rich colors, and wide viewing angles with no backlight blooming. Unlike cheaper OLED models, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR intelligently enhances images to make them appear more lifelike. These TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, as well as 120Hz refresh rates – great for both sports and gaming.

Sony BRAVIA 7 Mini LED QLED (2024) – 55"

55" Model: $1,199.99 (Save $500)

Sale Ends: February 9

This Mini LED TV offers higher brightness and better HDR performance than traditional LED TVs, making it an excellent option for rooms with a lot of ambient light. Quantum Dot (QLED) technology enhances colors, ensuring they remain vivid at high brightness levels. At 120Hz, motion clarity remains strong for fast action scenes, whether it’s a touchdown drive or a fast-paced video game.

Sony BRAVIA XR X90L LED (2023) – 85" & 55"

While not OLED, the X90L series delivers excellent performance with full-array local dimming, which enhances contrast by adjusting brightness in different zones of the screen. Like the BRAVIA 7, this model runs at 120Hz for smooth motion handling.

Sony BRAVIA 3 LED (2024) – 85"

85" Model: $1,199.99 (Save $400)

Sale Ends: February 9

The BRAVIA 3 series is a budget-friendly option in Sony’s 4K lineup, providing solid picture quality for general viewing. Google TV is built-in, giving users easy access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+.

Sony Home Theater & Soundbar Deals

Sony BRAVIA Theater Quad

Quad only: $2,199.99 (Save $300)

Sale Ends: February 9

Sony’s BRAVIA Theater Quad is one of the most beautifully designed home theater speaker systems we’ve seen. Unlike bulky, traditional surround sound speakers, the Quad blends into modern home décor while delivering immersive 360 Spatial Sound Mapping audio. It creates an incredibly wide soundstage by analyzing room acoustics and adjusting speaker output accordingly. With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, this setup provides cinema-level surround sound without ruining your room’s aesthetic.

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 Sound Bar

Soundbar only: $999.99 (Save $400)

Sale Ends: February 9

This 9.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar features up-firing and side-firing speakers, creating an expansive soundstage that makes dialogue clearer and action sequences more immersive.

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 Sound Bar

Soundbar only: $699.99 (Save $150)

Sale Ends: February 9

A slightly more compact version of the Theater Bar 9, this 5.1.2-channel soundbar offers Dolby Atmos surround sound and a wireless subwoofer. It’s a great choice for smaller spaces where full surround sound systems aren’t practical.

Blu-ray Player Deals

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray Player

Streaming player: $279.99 (Save $50)

Sale Period: February 3–16

If you still prefer physical media for the best picture and sound quality, this player supports 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Unlike streaming, which compresses audio and video, Blu-ray provides lossless picture and sound quality, making this a must-have for cinephiles.

Sony UBPX700/M 4K Blu-ray Player

Dedicated player: $199.99 (Save $60)

Sale Period: February 3–16

A more budget-friendly alternative, the UBPX700/M offers 4K HDR playback and Wi-Fi streaming, just without the high-resolution audio support found in the X800M2.

[Image credit: Sony]