Big Savings on TCL’s Best TVs for Prime Day: Up to 60% Off 2025 Models

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve been eyeing a new big-screen TV, TCL’s Prime Day deals are easily some of the strongest you’ll find this week, especially if you want cutting-edge Mini-LED tech or a sleek art-style display without paying the usual premium. Right now, TCL’s top 2025 models – the flagship QM8K, the mid-range QM6K, and the décor-friendly NXTVISION Art TVs – are all heavily discounted, with some of the lowest prices I’ve seen all year.

Whether you care about watching blockbusters in full HDR brilliance, keeping up with next-gen gaming, or just want a screen that looks good even when it’s off, there’s something here worth considering. Most of these deals run through July 13, but I wouldn’t count on every size staying in stock that long – some models are already marked as the lowest price ever.

Below, I’ve broken down what makes each TCL series stand out and exactly what you’ll pay while these Prime Day discounts last.

QM8K Series (2025 model)

The TCL QM8K is the brand’s flagship Mini-LED TV for people who want top-of-the-line brightness, vivid color, and premium gaming features, without paying the usual luxury-TV price. Positioned at the very top of TCL’s lineup, the QM8K stands out for its QD-Mini LED panel, which combines quantum dots for richer colors with thousands of local dimming zones for deep contrast and high peak brightness. If you watch movies in a bright living room or care about seeing every detail in HDR blockbusters, the QM8K does the job. Gamers get 144Hz VRR for buttery-smooth gameplay, plus TCL’s Game Accelerator technology to minimize input lag. Add in Google TV for streaming and Dolby Atmos sound, and this is an all-in-one big-screen upgrade that competes with premium models from more expensive brands.

Key Features:

Display : 4K QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot Color, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness

: 4K QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot Color, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness Gaming Ready : 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Game Accelerator 240 for ultra-fast response

: 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Game Accelerator 240 for ultra-fast response Audio: Integrated 2.1 channel Dolby Atmos speakers with built-in subwoofer for room-filling sound

Deals:

65” model – $999.99 (MSRP: $2,499 - 60% off) – lowest price ever – through 7/11/2025

75” model – $1,499.99 (MSRP: $3,199 - 53% off) – lowest price ever – through 7/11/2025

98” model – $2,999 (MSRP: $6,499 - 54% off) – lowest price ever

Read more: TCL's Flagship QM8K TVs Pack Serious Picture Upgrades That Actually Matter

QM6K Series (2025 model)

The TCL QM6K is a sweet spot in TCL’s 2025 Mini-LED lineup – perfect if you want the impressive brightness and contrast of QD-Mini LED tech but don’t need every premium bell and whistle from the flagship QM8K. It delivers the same Quantum Dot color for vivid HDR content and packs plenty of local dimming zones to boost contrast in bright rooms or during movie nights. For gamers, it covers the essentials with a 120Hz panel, VRR, and ALLM for responsive play. With Google TV built in and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the QM6K brings a high-end experience at a more approachable price, making it an attractive pick for families upgrading from an older 4K set.

Key Features

Display : 4K QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot Color, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness

: 4K QD-Mini LED with Quantum Dot Color, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness Gaming Ready : 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

: 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) Audio: Integrated Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound

Deals:

NXTVISION Art TVs (2024model)

The TCL NXTVISION series is TCL’s answer for anyone who wants their TV to double as art on the wall, similar to Samsung’s The Frame, but at a more approachable price point. Part of TCL’s 2024 lineup, the NXTVISION TV combines a flush-mount QLED panel with an anti-glare matte screen that helps artwork and photos look natural in daylight or at night. You’re not sacrificing performance, either: you still get vivid 4K picture quality with Quantum Dot color and HDR, plus essential gaming features to handle casual play. If you’re tired of a blank black screen in your living room and want something that blends into your décor, the NXTVISION is TCL’s bet that you shouldn’t have to pay a premium just for style.

Key Features:

Display : 4K QLED with Quantum Dot Color, HDR10+, Matte Anti-Glare screen

: 4K QLED with Quantum Dot Color, HDR10+, Matte Anti-Glare screen Gaming Ready : 60Hz panel with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

: 60Hz panel with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) Audio: Integrated Dolby Atmos speakers for enhanced sound

Deals:

Read more: Alternatives to Samsung’s The Frame TV Have Finally Arrived

[Image credit: TCL]