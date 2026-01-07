These New Headphones Twist Into a Portable Speaker

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

TDM has launched the Neo, a pair of on-ear headphones that converts into a portable Bluetooth speaker with a twist of the headband. The device debuted at CES 2026, and features four built-in speakers: two facing inward for private listening and two facing outward for speaker mode. TDM calls them the "world's first and only" headphones that twist into a speaker, although there are several convertible headphone-speaker hybrids, such as the HyperGear Flip ($35) and WOOZIK Twist ($30), that merely flip the headphone drivers out. Despite the name of the latter, those products use a flip mechanism instead of a twist, but the result is the same.

These are not top brands, of course. And we were impressed when we tried the Neo headphones at CES. The sound quality is good in both headphone and speaker modes, and when you twist to convert between them, the audio automatically transfers from one set of drivers to the other. The Neo has dual-layer memory foam ear cushions and a vegan leather adjustable headband cover. We found them comfortable, and they don't feel much heavier than regular over-ear headphones. While these won't be the choice for audiophiles, the design is clever and useful.

However, quality over-ear headphones we've tested, like the Beats Studio Pro ($180), cost less than the TDM Neo, leaving budget for a separate portable speaker, like the excellent $40 JBL Go 4. And you'd still have money for a few months of Spotify or Apple Music.

TDM's proposition, of course, is a device for spontaneous social moments. Whenever you have the headphones, you also have speakers to share what you're listening to.

Battery life, and connectivity

TDM promises over 200 hours of battery life for the Neo in headphone mode and 10 hours as speakers. With USB-C fast charging, five minutes plugged in can get you eight hours of playback, the company says, while a full charge takes three hours. That headphone battery life promise is impressive, but we’ll need to see if it holds up in the real world. The 10-hour speaker runtime, on the other hand, is standard for portable Bluetooth speakers in this size range. The device connects via the latest Bluetooth 6.0 and includes a 3.5mm port for wired listening.

Read more: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems

You can also customize what the twist does. Instead of activating speaker mode, you can set the action to pause playback, power off, or switch between audio modes (such as speaker mode or pause mode). There are also four buttons on the device to control power, volume, and mode switching.

Pricing, availability, and value

The Neo is priced at $249 in black or white and will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter later this month. You can sign up for the launch now. The Neo could make sense if you specifically want the convenience of one device instead of carrying both headphones and a speaker. TDM is a new company launching its first product, though our hands-on time suggests they've delivered solid quality. Whether the convenience of one device is worth the premium over separate headphones and speakers depends on how much you value portability.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]