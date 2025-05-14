Tech Made Simple

This SimpliSafe Deal Could Be a Burglar’s Worst Nightmare

by Suzanne Kantra on May 14, 2025

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home security, now’s a smart time to act. SimpliSafe is discounting two of its home security systems that include the company’s outdoor cameras, an essential piece of hardware if you want to use SimpliSafe’s new Live Guard Outdoor Monitoring service. I’ve seen this AI-powered system in action, and it’s one of the most compelling approaches I’ve encountered for actually preventing crime, not just reviewing it after the fact.

SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 installed

Instead of waiting until a break-in happens, SimpliSafe’s Active Guard service uses AI and live agents to help stop intruders before they ever get inside. The outdoor camera detects motion and uses on-device AI to decide whether it’s a person or something harmless, like a pet or passing car. If it’s a person, the footage is sent to SimpliSafe’s monitoring center, where cloud-based AI evaluates the situation. A real human agent makes the final call – they can speak through the camera’s speaker, sound a loud siren, or alert authorities. It’s a layered, real-time response designed to deter intruders on the spot.

To take advantage of this next-level outdoor monitoring, you’ll need SimpliSafe’s latest wired Outdoor Security Camera (Series 2), which is included in both of the newly discounted bundles.

The 7-piece system includes two of SimpliSafe’s wired Outdoor Security Cameras (Series 2), plus the base station, keypad, two entry sensors, and a key fob. It’s on sale for $299.98 (23% off its regular $388.67 price). This is a good choice if you want multiple views of your yard or driveway and you’re ready to dive into outdoor monitoring right away.

If you want more entry and motion coverage but can get by with a single outdoor camera, the 10-piece system might be a better fit. It comes with four entry sensors, two motion sensors, a base station, keypad, and indoor SimpliCam, along with one outdoor camera. That bundle is now just $232.18 – a 46% discount off the $429.99 list price. It's a great value considering everything that’s included.

For the full benefit of SimpliSafe’s Active Guard service, you’ll need to subscribe to one of the monitoring plans, starting at $49.99 per month.

Read more: SimpliSafe's New Service is Trying to Stop Crime Before It Happens

If you’re serious about preventing crime rather than reacting to it, these SimpliSafe bundles are well worth a look – especially while they’re on sale.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

