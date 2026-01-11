UGREEN Brings Local AI to Storage, Security, and Power at CES 2026

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2026, UGREEN is making a clear statement about where it sees the future of consumer technology heading – away from fragmented gadgets and cloud dependence, and toward smarter, more private systems that run locally and work together inside the home.

The company’s announcements span three major categories: a new generation of AI-powered network-attached storage, its first full home security ecosystem, and a high-capacity multi-device charger designed for increasingly power-hungry households. Taken together, they reflect UGREEN’s larger theme for the show: what it calls “Activate Smarter Living” – technology that is faster, more autonomous, and more respectful of personal data.

Turning storage into an intelligent system

The centerpiece of UGREEN’s CES lineup is the expansion of its NASync portfolio with the new iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro network-attached storage systems. These are not positioned as simple “personal cloud” boxes, but as intelligent local servers that actively understand and organize what you store on them.

Both models use Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 64GB of memory, dual 10-gigabit Ethernet, and support up to 196TB of storage. The Pro version adds an OCuLink port for external GPUs or high-speed expansion, aimed at heavier creative or AI-driven workloads.

What makes the iDX series distinctive is its focus on on-device AI. UGREEN’s Local AI Engine enables semantic search across files, photos, and videos; offline AI chat for interacting with stored content; automatic photo recognition of faces, animals, objects, scenes, and text; and on-device transcription and summarization of voice recordings. None of this relies on sending personal data to the cloud.

In practice, that means your storage is no longer passive. Instead of browsing folders, you can search for ideas, people, or moments the way you remember them. That is a fundamental shift in what “home storage” is meant to do, and it’s the foundation for everything else UGREEN is building on top of it.

A new security ecosystem built around context, not just clips

UGREEN is also entering home security for the first time with its new SynCare Series – a lineup that includes indoor and outdoor cameras, a video doorbell, and a central smart display hub.

SynCare is positioned less as a set of cameras and more as a system that understands what’s happening in your home. The indoor cameras use 4K resolution, pan-tilt tracking, and multimodal AI to recognize people, pets, and events. The outdoor and doorbell cameras add weather resistance, optical zoom, and full-time recording for perimeter monitoring. All of it connects through the SynCare Smart Display, which acts as the control center and live event dashboard.

UGREEN emphasizes features like UltraColor Night Vision for near-daylight visibility in low light, cross-camera awareness so devices can react to each other’s detections, and event descriptions that summarize what happened instead of forcing you to scrub through hours of footage. The system is designed to interpret context and surface what matters, rather than just collect video.

The SynCare materials also stress privacy: encrypted local storage, no mandatory cloud dependence, and no recurring subscription fees tied to basic functionality.

Power for everything else

Rounding out the lineup is the Nexode Pro 300W desktop charger, an eight-port charging station meant for households and desks where laptops, tablets, phones, and accessories all compete for outlets.

It includes multiple high-wattage USB-C ports, a dedicated 240W DC port for high-power laptops or workstations, and a built-in display showing real-time charging status. It’s less flashy than the AI products, but arguably just as practical as people accumulate more powerful, power-hungry devices.

Why the combination is more interesting than any single product

UGREEN’s official story is about building a smarter ecosystem – storage that understands your data, security that understands your home, and power that supports it all. But what stands out to me, beyond the individual launches, is how these pieces could shape the way people experience their own digital history.

Even though the security cameras and the NAS systems are not explicitly designed as a single integrated product, they naturally complement each other. The NAS provides the intelligence layer – the place where photos, videos, documents, and recordings live and become searchable by meaning, not just by file name. The cameras provide another stream of real-world moments.

If your personal photos from your phone and your home video feeds both live inside the same intelligent storage system, the boundary between “memories” and “monitoring” starts to blur in a useful way. You are no longer managing separate silos of data. You are building a searchable, contextual record of your life – the everyday moments and the meaningful ones together.

That means you could find your child’s first steps, whether they were captured on your phone in the living room or by a security camera nearby. You could search your own history the way you remember it, not the way your devices happened to store it. That’s not what UGREEN is formally selling here, but it is the logical outcome of the direction they’re taking.

Most consumer tech still pushes more data into more cloud services, more subscriptions, and more disconnected apps. UGREEN is betting that people want the opposite – systems that run locally, respect privacy, and quietly make sense of the information their homes already generate.

Availability and pricing

The NASync iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro are available for pre-order now on UGREEN’s site, with discounted prices starting at $999 (MSRP $1,699) for iDX611 (32GB RAM). The SynCare security lineup is expected in the second half of 2026, and the Nexode Pro charger is expected around March.

[Image credit: Techlicious, UGREEN]