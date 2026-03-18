The US Government just registered aliens.gov. Yes, really.

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On March 17th, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) officially registered the domain name Aliens.gov. So, are we about to get the big reveal that extraterrestrials walk among us? Will top-secret photos from bunkers deep under Area 51 finally be released?

Let’s back up a minute.

The latest hubbub around alien life visiting our planet started with a February statement from former President Barack Obama on a podcast with host Brian Tyler Cohen. When asked if aliens are real, Obama responded, “They’re real. But I haven’t seen them. And they’re not being kept in Area 51.”

After reporting of his comments exploded across the internet, Obama later clarified that he was speaking about the statistical likelihood of alien life existing somewhere in the universe, given its vastness, and that he saw no evidence during his presidency that extraterrestrials had made contact with us. But that did little to tamp down the online chatter.

A few days later, President Donald Trump, when asked by reporters about Obama’s remarks, responded that Obama had “given classified information", without indicating what information was supposedly classified. Is it that extraterrestrials are real? Or is the secret that there are no alien bodies in Area 51?

Perhaps realizing that his comments only added fuel to the fire, Trump posted on his Truth Social account later that evening that he was directing government agencies to “begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

So, could this newly registered Aliens.gov site be the public repository for decades of government investigations and declassified secrets to be released by Trump? We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, the question of “Are we alone?” will remain unanswered.

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[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious via ChatGPT]