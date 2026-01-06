Victrola Built a Hi-Fi Speaker Specifically for Vinyl

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

While the name Victrola has long been associated with record players, the latest product under that brand name isn't a turntable. But it is designed to make your beloved vinyl collection sound better.

Meet the Victrola Soundstage. Available for $349 in the second quarter of 2026, the Soundstage is an all-in-one audio system, fitting powerful speakers and bass radiators into a relatively compact package at 16.9 x 15.1 x 3.5 inches. It's an elegant solution for audio fans who might not have the funds or the room to invest in a full-blown hi-fi audio setup. Just place the Soundstage under your turntable, connect a couple of wires, and you're ready to jam.

And yes, I said under the turntable. Despite the enclosure housing some serious audio power, including a down-firing woofer, the cabinet architecture is designed to eliminate any vibration that might cause the needle to skip. The woofer directs the deep rumbly vibrations from the bass through rear and bottom-facing ports on the cabinet enclosure, while the front-facing radiator speaker does the same thing, but for the mids and highs. The result, says Victrola, should be a smooth, uninterrupted listening experience.

Read more: Portable CD Players Make a Comeback, with These 4 Models Out Front

As someone with a respectable vinyl collection, I definitely want to take the Soundstage for a spin (pun definitely intended). Although the Soundstage was created to work with Victrola products, specifically Victrola's Wave turntables, it will also work with non-Victrola devices, whether they're entry-level or premium.

But that's not the only thing the Soundstage has going for it. It's also the only vinyl-focused soundbase that supports Auracast. The technology lets listeners stream their precious records to any compatible device within range, typically up to 300 feet. That includes headphones, speakers, and earbuds. The Sony WH-1000MX6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra support the technology, for instance, as well as a number of products from other popular audio brands.

Seasoned audio owners know that their gadgets are like a band. Sure, the bandmates might sound good on their own, but they're at their best when they're playing together. With the Victrola Soundstage, you've got most of the band in a stylish little box. All you need now is a nice turntable to take the lead.

Read next:JBL Reimagines Home Audio with Stylish, User-Friendly Component System

[Image credit: Victrola]