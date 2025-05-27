Why Stress Pool Cleaning When This Robot Can Do the Work for You?

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As summer approaches, the last thing anyone wants to spend time on is the labor-intensive chore of pool maintenance. Dreame Technology addresses this directly with its new Z1 Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner, designed to take the hassle out of keeping your pool clean, clear, and inviting.

At the heart of the Dreame Z1 Pro is its Advanced PoolSense Technology, a system incorporating ultrasound, 3D structured light, and Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensors. This combination allows the robot to perceive its environment accurately, mapping the pool in real time, navigating edges, and intelligently avoiding obstacles. The technology enables optimized cleaning routes, ensuring thorough coverage with minimal redundancy.

The Z1 Pro features an impressive 8,000 gallons per hour (GPH) suction capability, driven by dual brushless pump motors. Paired with dual active brushes, it removes everything from larger debris like leaves and sand to finer particles and algae. According to Dreame, the Z1 Pro's horizontal waterline cleaning feature offers 50% better efficiency compared to many competing cordless pool cleaners.

One significant advantage of robotic pool cleaners is their cordless design, eliminating the annoyance of tangled cords common with traditional pool cleaners. The Z1 Pro runs on a lithium-ion battery that delivers over 180 minutes of continuous cleaning time, enough to handle pools up to 2,160 square feet thoroughly. When its job is complete or if the battery runs low, the robot automatically parks at the poolside, making retrieval and recharging easy. A 6-hour charge will deliver an additional cleaning time of up to 180 minutes.

Another special feature is the inclusion of a LiFi-powered remote control, which operates even when the Z1 Pro is underwater. The handheld remote enables users to direct the cleaner to specific spots that need extra attention or conveniently bring it back poolside.

In addition to physical controls, the Z1 Pro can be configured and monitored using the Dreamehome app. The app allows users to customize cleaning schedules, select cleaning modes, monitor battery status, and view cleaning history. While the app’s functionality is limited when the cleaner is submerged, it provides a convenient interface for managing tasks and updating firmware when the robot is docked. Dreame Technology will continue to support the Z1 Pro with regular over-the-air (OTA) updates, enhancing its capabilities over time.

The Z1 Pro's maintenance is straightforward, thanks to its easily removable 4.5-liter filtration basket, which captures debris down to 180 micrometers. A quick rinse is all it takes to keep it clean.

Lightweight and sleekly designed, the Dreame Z1 Pro turns what used to be an arduous task into a simple, hands-free experience, giving pool owners more time to relax and enjoy their summer.

The Dreame Z1 Pro is priced at $1,499, but Dreame's official site offers a limited-time promo of $999 until May 31. Or purchase through Amazon.