Xtand’s Smart Patella Strap Targets Real Knee Pain Relief

After four days walking CES, I saw plenty of “sports exoskeletons” that looked like they were built for a sci-fi movie rather than for people who just want to stay active without pain. Most were bulky, over-complicated, and honestly overkill for the everyday runner, hiker, or gym-goer. That’s why the Xtand Intelligent Patella Strap immediately stood out to me. It tackles a single, familiar problem – knee pain – with a level of sophistication I don’t normally expect in a product this small and discreet.

Xtand looks just like any other patella strap you’d buy at a sporting goods store. But once it’s on your leg, you feel the difference. Instead of relying on static pressure, the strap actually monitors your motion and adjusts its support dynamically based on what your knee is doing.

MeBotX claims 99% motion-recognition accuracy, and the strap automatically regulates pressure anywhere from 0–60 kPa with a response time of just one to three seconds. In practice, that means the stabilizing force increases exactly when your knee needs it – during a stride, a squat, a lunge – and relaxes when you don’t. It’s one of the first knee supports I’ve seen that behaves like it’s paying attention rather than simply squeezing.

The electronics are tucked inside a compact frame, and the strap remains lightweight and low-profile. And the interior is lined with Alcantara with what the company calls “zero-touch skin contact”, which basically means the harder internal components never rub against your skin.

Battery life is practical too. Xtand runs up to eight hours with seven days of standby, and recharges in about 40 minutes using magnetic fast charging. For anyone who deals with knee pain during workouts, long walks, or even just climbing stairs, the idea of having adaptive support that lasts an entire day of activity is appealing.

If you’ve tried traditional patella straps and found them only marginally helpful, this is the first product I’ve seen that meaningfully upgrades the concept. It doesn’t try to replace your workout with an exoskeleton or change how you move. It simply supports your knee the moment it needs support – and then gets out of the way.

The Xtand Orion Intelligent Patella Strap (Pro) is currently available to purchase from MeBotX for $91.00 (down from $129.00).

