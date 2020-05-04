7 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Mother's Day 2020

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

This Mother’s Day is going to be tricky. Moms around the country will be feted at home, foregoing traditional celebrations at restaurants, museums, and spas. So, what to get mom on a Mother’s Day unlike any other Mother’s Day?

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with tech suggestions, which will help her keep entertained, stay fit, and tidy up without lifting a finger. Here are the gifts we think will put a smile on mom’s face this Mother's Day.

EarFun Free Wireless Earbuds

You don’t have to drop a bundle to gift mom with a pair of high-quality true wireless earbuds. The EarFun Free Wireless Earbuds come in just under $50 and offer surprisingly good sound for their super-budget price. Mom will love the nearly 6 hours of battery life and the extra charges she’ll get from the wireless charging case she can throw in her bag. They are also waterproof (IPX7), which makes them perfect for outdoor exercise or lounging by the pool. The sound is bright, with full bass—and we appreciate the noise isolation, which allows enough passive sound for taking walks. The physical controls on the earbuds allow for playback, answering calls, and even accessing your phone’s voice assistant.

Price: $49.99 on MyEarFun, check price on Amazon

Find more inexpensive in our story on useful home items under $50

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

iRobot wants to take almost all of the work out of vacuuming with the ultra-luxurious, fully automatic Roomba i7+ robotic vacuum cleaner. Not only does the brainy Roomba i7+ clean rooms on-demand with its WiFi connection, it methodically seeks out dirt and grime, avoiding obstacles like furniture and pet bowls using digital room mapping based on a built-in camera. To make using the i7+ even easier, you can set it up to work with your digital assistant for voice control. Add to that the Clean Base charging dock, which automatically empties the dustbin, and mom will not have to even think about vacuuming for weeks on end. This gift will keep on giving…and giving and giving.

Price: $699 or $499 without the base on iRobot, check price on Amazon

For a less expensive option – without the auto emptying, check out Ecovacs Deebot N79S ($179.99, check price on Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

This fitness watch is ideal for the ladies. Stylish, lightweight, and easy to use, Samsung’s updated Galaxy Active2 works with iOS and Android, comes in two different sizes (we suggest the 40mm case for mom), in either aluminum or stainless steel. There’s a colorful collection of watch bands in a variety materials to reflect mom’s style. She can also choose from different always-on watch faces, with access to apps like weather and calendar. For tunes, she can use the Spotify app, allowing her to download full playlists directly to the 4GB internal storage. Other fitness features include heart rate data to measure stress, reminders to keep mom mindful of moving and stretching throughout the day, and weekly summaries of sleep patterns and activity levels. Galaxy Active 2 automatically tracks running, walking, cycling, rowing, swimming, elliptical and dynamic training.

Price: Starting at $229.99 on Samsung, check price on Amazon

For a less expensive option, check out Fitbit Versa Lite ($129.95, check price on Amazon)

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame

You may not be able to spend Mother’s Day with mom this year, but the Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame will let mom relive some of your favorite family moments. Both desk and wall mountable, this high-tech frame comes in four different sizes and displays bright, clear HD images. Just logon to WiFi, download the Nixplay app, and start creating custom albums of up to 100 photos. Nixplay frames work with Google Photos, and you can store up to 10GB of photos for free online. The Nixplay frame can also be connected to Amazon Alexa for voice control. Frames come in 9.7 inches, 10.1 inches, 13.3 inches, and 15.6 inches, with a choice of black matte plastic, wood, or metal finish.

Price: On sale from $143.99 (regularly from $179.99) on Nixplay, check price on Amazon

For a less expensive option, check out the Echo Show 5 (regularly $89.99, now $49.99). The add photos to the frame, you just upload them to the Amazon Photos.

Sodastream Fizzi OneTouch

Give her the other bubbly this Mother’s Day, with the SodaStream Fizzi OneTouch soda maker. The brand is well-known for its simple-to-use devices for making seltzer from plain old water. The Fizzi OneTouch, as its name suggests, is just one touch and lets her customize her fizz level. Just screw in the CO2 cylinder, clip on the included BPA-free water bottle, and away you go. Of course, she can also add flavors like fruit, diet cola, and tonic, if she wants to get creative. Did someone say cocktail?

Price: $129.99 on SodaStream, check price on Amazon

For a less expensive option, try the non-automated SodaStream Jet ($79.99, check price on Amazon)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in Soapstone

Sometimes the lady of the house just needs to be left alone. So, let her do it in style with these stunning, white-and-rose-gold, noise-cancelling headphones. Mom will love the super-comfortable earcups and sleek stainless-steel-accented headband, which make these Bluetooth wireless headphones as pretty as they are powerful. Eight microphones deliver industry-leading noise-cancelling for clear phone calls and easy access to voice assistants, including Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Touch controls now adorn the right earcup, letting her decide the level of noise-cancelling she wants or needs.

Price: On sale for $299.95 (regularly $399.95) on Bose, check price on Amazon

For a less expensive option, check out the Mpow H10 Dual-Mic Noise Canceling headphone ($49.99, check price on Amazon)

Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set

Staying fit in the time of Covid 19 can be a challenge, so we found a fun and easy way to help mom keep active. The Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set is the perfect gift for beginners or more experienced jumpers. It comes bundled with a pair of ergonomic handles, two different braided-steel weighted ropes, Velcro loops to keep it all together, and a bag to store it all. The compatible app for iOS and Android features workouts that vary in style and length. The free membership includes ten workouts (they rotate) and five fitness challenges, upgrading to Premium unlocks more than 200 workouts and jump counting ($9.99 per month or $59.99 per year). Mom can burn more than 1,000 calories in an hour—compared to 300 for walking, 600 for jogging, and 700 for cycling. Best of all, the jump rope set can be used anywhere—inside or out.

Price: $99 at on Crossrope, check price on Amazon

