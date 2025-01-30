Fast Charging Your Android: What Actually Works (And What to Buy)

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When I was in Las Vegas earlier this month, I plugged my phone in to charge overnight, only to wake up and find it nearly out of battery. The outlet wasn’t working, and I hadn’t noticed. I had an hour before my first meeting, and I wanted to charge at the maximum speed before I left. Fortunately, I know the way to charge an Android phone fast and I got out the door with plenty of power.

After years of testing phones and charging equipment, I've gathered some simple tips that can help you speed up charging time with your current setup. But if you really want to up your charging game, the right fast charger and cable will let you power your phone to 50 percent in about 30 minutes instead of hours.

Tips for Charging Your Android Phone Faster

1. Avoid Using Your Phone While Charging

It should be pretty obvious that streaming, gaming, or browsing while charging diverts power to the screen and apps, slowing down the process. For the fastest results, minimize usage while your phone is plugged in.

2. Keep Your Phone Cool

Charging generates heat, and when your phone gets too warm, it will automatically slow down charging to prevent overheating. Keep your phone out of direct sunlight and away from hot surfaces. And if you feel your phone heating up, try taking it out of its case.

3. Clean the Charging Port

Over time, dust and debris can accumulate in your phone’s charging port, causing a poor connection. Regularly clean the port with a toothpick to ensure efficient charging.

4. Use the Right Gear

To make the most of your phone's fast charging technology, use a high-quality charger that supports at least 30W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) and a compatible cable. This combination can cut charging time significantly, delivering up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes.

My Recommendations for the Best Gear

I've tested countless chargers and cables over the years, and they're not all created equal. Here are the products I use and trust to keep my phone powered up.

UGREEN Nexode 30W USB-C Charger

Wall Chargers

For everyday charging, I recommend the UGREEN Nexode 30W USB-C Charger ($16.99). With 30W of power, it’s more than capable of quickly charging most Android phones, and its foldable plug makes it highly portable. I always keep one in my bag, along with a cable for on-the-go charging.

If you travel with multiple devices, I recommend the Anker Prime 3-Port 100W Wall Charger ($79.99). With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it can charge your phone, smartwatch, and laptop simultaneously while keeping them all at full charging speed.

Cables

I recommend Anker's USB-C to USB-C Cable ($12.99) for most people. It’s rated for up to 60W charging and 480Mbps data transfer speeds and is available in multiple lengths, including 1, 3, and 6 feet, making it versatile for different setups. Its braided nylon casing is durable enough to handle daily use without fraying.

If you need faster data transfer speeds, the Cable Matters 20GB USB-C to USB-C Cable ($19.99) is a great option. It supports up to 20Gbps data rates and 60W charging, making it better for both charging and transferring files between devices, though it's a bit stiffer than the Anker cable.

Anker Nano 3-in-1 Portable Charger

Portable Power Banks

The Anker Nano 3-in-1 Portable Charger ($47.99) is my go-to travel companion. With a 10,000mAh capacity, it can provide multiple charges, even for the latest Android phones. I love the convenience of having everything built-in – a USB-C port, a fold-in wall plug, and a built-in USB-C cable – so there’s nothing to forget at home.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2

Car chargers

For a car charger, I recommend the UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger ($39.99). It can deliver 100W of power for laptops (enough for most models, except gaming laptops) while fast charging your phone simultaneously. The built-in display showing charging power is a nice extra feature for tech enthusiasts.

If you prefer a wireless car charger mount, I use the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 ($54.95). It holds firmly in place and is easy to adjust with its ball-joint mount. It supports 10W Qi charging for Android phones (7.5W for iPhones).

[Image credit: Techlicious, UGREEN, Anker, iOttie]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.