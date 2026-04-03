Samsung’s New S90H OLED Might Be the Sweet Spot TV of the Year

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I’m an unabashed lover of OLED. Doesn’t matter if it’s a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or television, if I have my druthers, I’m angling for an OLED display. The colors are incredibly vibrant, and the blacks and darker contrasts are typically rich and defined. It’s a feast for the eyes. And for my money, it’s one of the best options for watching sports, animal documentaries, and gaming at least until MicroLED options become a little more affordable.

Samsung recently announced its latest lineup of televisions of various sizes and features. To coincide with the launch, the company also gave me the opportunity to visit its campus and get some serious eyes on time with some of its upcoming TV models, including its new S Series line of OLED TVs. One of my favorites was the S90H, an OLED television that comes with a host of useful features that enhance both the viewing and listening experience. And whether it’s the hottest new show, grinding levels for an impending boss battle in a game, or enjoying some art, Samsung’s S Series line of OLED televisions has something for everyone.

+ Pros – Cons Gorgeous OLED display

Slim, minimalist design

Lots of smart features Expensive

Lacks wireless One Connect Box compatibility "The super-slim S90H comes with a host of features that make it a great choice for gamers, sports enthusiasts, and movie buffs alike."

Pricing and availability

Samsung’s S Series line of OLED TVs comes in three flavors: the S85H, the S90H, and the S95H. The S95H ranges in sizes from 55 inches to a whopping 83 inches, with a starting price of $2,499.99 for a 55-inch model and maxing out at a wallet-draining $6,499.99 for the 83-inch unit. The S90H and S85H also tap out at 83 inches, but the former offers a 42-inch model while the latter only goes down to 48 inches, with starting prices of $1,399.99 and $1,199.99. respectively.

Design

No matter where you put it, a TV tends to become the focal point of the room. So you want something that looks good. The S90H has you covered. It’s sleek and minimalist, featuring a bezeless design with a Graphite Black colored housing. I love this design as it means more screen real estate and less of those unsightly black borders.

The S90H also utilizes Samsung’s LaserSlim design, which prioritizes slim dimensions without sacrificing durability. The TV uses a large base to help it stand, as opposed to a pair of slim feet, as on the S85H and S95H. Of course, it can be mounted to a wall via a VESA mount.

Just to give you an idea of the size, I wanted to quickly talk about the differences between the 65-inch models. The 65-inch S95H weighs 46.1 pounds and measures 59.4 x 35.2 x 1 inches. At 65 inches, the S90H, the middle child, is slightly lighter than the S95 at 42.1 pounds, but is slightly thicker at 56.9 x 32.7 x 1.6 inches. At 38.4 pounds, the 57 x 32.7 x 1.3-inch S85H is hands-down the lightest of the trio.

Ports and Connectivity

The S90H offers four HDMI inputs and three USB-A ports with an Ethernet port and an Optical port, an RF connection for cable boxes, and an RS-232C connection in case you want to connect a laptop and use the television as a very grand second display. For connectivity, the S90H features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Display

The pictures I captured on S90H screens don’t do it justice. The OLED 4K panels offered up a bounty of rich, sumptuous colors. The lush greens in a nature documentary has an almost 3D effect. During the marketplace scene in The Old Guard, despite the initially rainy backdrop, my eye was instantly drawn to the red, blue, and pink balloons a young boy in the shot held. Details were so clean that I could make out the striations in actor Chiwetel Ejiofor’s blue linen shirt.

For the gaming portion of my testing, I queued up Forza Horizon 5. Once the game began, the screen was awash in a captivating scene of bright greens, warm yellows, and dazzling blues. Before it took off flying, I could see the individual feathers on a perfectly pink flamingo. The inky-black tires on my Corvette C8 bit into the sepia-colored trail as I pushed the car through the jungle terrain onto an actual road. I’d definitely love to play Hades II or Ghost of Yotei on the S90H.

The S90H has a 165Hz refresh rate, matching the S95H and topping the S85H, which is capped at 120Hz. For the uninitiated, the refresh rate is the number of times per second the screen updates with a new image. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the image. This is especially important for gamers, as a faster refresh rate can increase accuracy during shooting games by cutting down on input lag from a controller. Sports fans will also want a television with a higher refresh rate, as it gives better image quality and cuts down on motion blur.

But in a move clearly directed at the gamers, the S90H features AMD’s Freesync Premium Pro software as well as Nvidia’s G-Sync tech. Both are technologies designed to synchronize a monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU of the connected device. This eliminates unsightly screen tearing, making for buttery smooth images. That means when you hook up your Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or even a PC, thanks to the built-in software and hardware, you’ll get the best quality image possible. The S95H also features AMD Freesync Premium Pro, which is similar to Freesync Premium, but throws in the added bonus of working with HDR (High Dynamic Range), which means not only do you get a smoother gaming experience, you also get the eye-popping color that HDR brings to the table.

Another thing to note is that the S90H has Samsung’s anti-glare technology, which disperses ambient light with a textured layer to reduce or eliminate reflections, resulting in a matte finish. I have to mention that I tested the television in an ideal viewing environment with no sunlight or direct light. However, we've seen Samsung’s anti-glare tech in action on last year’s model, the S95F OLED TV. It works really well, drastically cutting down on reflections and glare even under bright lights. (Note the lack of reflections from the overhead lights in the photo below). This is good news, since most of us find ourselves closing curtains, squinting, or using other means to enjoy watching our shows in direct sunlight.

Features

Outside of its stunning screen, packed with color, the S90H comes with a host of features. In addition to playing nice with AirPlay and Google Cast, S Series TVs are also SmartThings compatible, Samsung’s smart home automation platform. The app transforms your TV into a smart home hub, allowing control of connected smart devices, including lights, security cameras, and even thermostats, from your set. You can also use your smartphone as a remote control when the inevitable happens, and you lose track of the remote.

As with most devices these days, the S90H has some AI baked in. Dubbed Samsung Vision AI, you have some of the features you’d expect, such as a chatbot capable of answering most queries via Vision AI Companion. The Companion can also help navigate other AI features or help you figure out what to watch next. Next, you have AI Soccer Mode, which is designed to enhance color and audio during soccer matches. Finally, there’s AI Sound Controller, which allows viewers to adjust dialogue and other sound effects individually. You can even make adjustments for background noise.

Speaking of audio, the S90H has Q-Symphony baked in, which allows easy connectivity with Samsung soundbars. Instead of cutting out the television’s audio, the integrated speakers play simultaneously with the connected external audio source (i.e., a soundbar or pair of smart speakers), providing a richer audio experience.

On the gaming front, the S90H comes with Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which includes access to cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, and Antstream. Not sure what settings to use for each game genre? Samsung has you covered with its AI Auto Game Mode, which analyzes games and automatically applies optimal settings. There’s also ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and Game Motion Plus to help eliminate input lag while reducing any screen tearing. Games played incredibly smoothly over cloud gaming services, and there wasn’t a hint of stutter or lag.

The S95H has a couple of extra features that I would have liked to see on the S90H. It’s one of the first televisions outside of Samsung’s Frame art TVs to access the company’s art store. The Samsung Art Store, a subscription service ($4.99 monthly or $49.99 yearly), gives art lovers access to over 3,000 works of art. Folks who don’t want to subscribe can still interact with a limited collection of artwork.

Another exclusive perk of the S95H is compatibility with the Samsung Wireless One Connect Box (OCB). Another feature of The Frame series TVs, the OCB lets the S95H receive 4K video and audio signals from attached peripherals wirelessly at 120Hz, as long as the signal box is within 30 feet of the television. It’s an elegant solution for people who aren’t fond of having a lot of visible wires. Put the Box out of sight in another room with all those unsightly wires. The OCB’s ability to handle 4K at 120Hz means that you can use your cloud gaming services without fear of slowdown. It’s definitely a feature I wish the S90H had.

Performance

The secret sauce in the S90H (and the S95H) is the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. The processor uses machine learning algorithms to smoothly upscale low-resolution content to 4K. That means content shot in 1080p gets a boost to 4K with all the vibrancy and brightness you’d expect from 4K content, taking advantage of HDR. The effect also works on older games.

Verdict

The S90H series TVs are definitely a sight to behold, no matter which size you choose. They’ve got super-slim, modern designs and come with a host of features that make them a great choice for gamers, sports enthusiasts, and movie buffs alike. If I had to choose, I’d personally go with the 65-inch model as it is my Goldilocks size (not too big, not too small). And it has most of the premium S95H's features, particularly on the gaming front. Of course, I’d be shelling out $2,699.99, which is essentially rent money, and as such is a tall order. Of course, I could go for a smaller option, but where’s the fun in that?

Overall, the S90H TV offers tantalizing visuals, bolstered by a host of features designed for optimal viewing. If you want a television that looks good no matter the situation, look no further.

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[Image credit: Sherri L. Smith/Techlicious]