Pair Your Bluetooth Headphones with Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

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I have used almost every model of Roku player since they first hit the market. And while pairing Bluetooth headphones with your Roku player or Roku TV may seem daunting, it's quite straightforward. Once set up, you'll be able to listen to your audio privately, without disturbing others.

There are two ways to get Bluetooth audio from your Roku. Most devices support what Roku calls Bluetooth Headphone Mode, where your headphones connect directly to the player. For those that don't offer this feature, you can use the Roku app with your phone for the same result.

Pairing headphones using Roku Bluetooth Headphone Mode

Bluetooth Headphone Mode is supported on most recent Roku devices: the Roku Ultra (models 4800, 4802, and 4850), Roku Streaming Stick (3840), Roku Streaming Stick Plus (3830), Streambar (model 9102), Streambar Pro (model 9101R2), Roku Pro Series TVs, Roku Select Series 4K TV, and Plus Series TVs.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the only model in Roku's current lineup that isn't supported. For the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and older devices, skip down to the section on connecting through the Roku app.

Here's how to set up Bluetooth Headphone Mode:

Press the "Home" button on your Roku remote. Select "Settings." Choose "Remotes & devices" and then "Wireless headphones." Select Add new wireless headphones. Put your Bluetooth headphones in pairing mode. Once they appear on your Roku's screen, select them to establish the connection.

Your Roku player will attempt to automatically reconnect to your Bluetooth headphones whenever you turn them on. If you prefer to manage this connection manually, Toggle off the Auto-detect feature to stop automatic reconnection. Reconnecting them is a breeze: select your headphones from the list of previously paired headphones and select "Connect." If you're already playing content, pressing the "Star" button on your Roku remote is a shortcut that will take you directly to the headphones connection menu.

Once your Bluetooth headphones are connected, you can fine-tune your audio settings. Go back to "Settings" and select "Audio," where you can set "Volume modes" and "Sound leveling" to customize your listening experience.

Pairing headphones using the Roku app

Not all Roku players come with built-in Bluetooth capability. However, you can still enjoy private listening through the Roku mobile app. This method allows up to four individuals to stream audio to their Bluetooth headphones simultaneously.

Here's how to use your smartphone and the Roku app for private listening:

Ensure your Bluetooth headphones are paired with your smartphone. Open the Roku mobile app and tap the "Remote" icon in the bottom navigation bar. Activate private listening by tapping the "Headphone" icon. (Tapping the "Headphone" icon again turns off private listening."

Read more: All of the Roku Streaming Players Compared

Troubleshooting common Roku Bluetooth connection issues

Encountering issues while pairing or during audio playback is not uncommon. Here are some common troubleshooting tips:

Headphones not pairing

Restart your Roku device: Sometimes, a simple reboot can resolve pairing issues. Re-pair your Bluetooth headphones: Turn off your headphones, then go through the pairing instructions above. When you see your headphones, select them and choose to forget them. Put your headphones back in pair mode and follow the pairing instructions above. Reset your Bluetooth headphones: If that re-pairing doesn't work, consult your headphone's user manual to reset them. Resetting will clear all connections on your headphones, so try re-paring first.

Audio lag or sync issues

Restart both devices: This often helps to resynchronize the audio. Check for obstructions: Ensure there are no physical barriers between your Roku device and the headphones which can interfere with the Bluetooth signal.

Updated 3/30/2026 wirth current model support for Bluetooth Headphone Mode

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]