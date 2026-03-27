If your monitor feels cramped, this 32-inch 4K upgrade is under $153

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If you have been working on a small 1080p screen and feel like you are constantly shuffling windows around, a bigger 4K monitor makes a real difference. The Acer AOPEN 32SA2QK is a 31.5-inch 4K UHD monitor built for home office and everyday use, and at $153 it is one of the most affordable options we've seen for that kind of screen space.

AOPEN is Acer's budget-friendly monitor brand, but this one punches above its weight. The 4K resolution means text looks sharp, and you get plenty of room to work with multiple windows side by side. At 31.5 inches, it is large enough to replace a dual-monitor setup for most people. It has HDR10 support for better contrast when you are streaming movies or shows, and AMD FreeSync keeps things smooth if you do some casual gaming on the side. You get a DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, so connecting a laptop and a console at the same time won't be an issue.

One thing to keep in mind is that the refresh rate is 60Hz, so this is not the monitor for fast-paced competitive gaming. But if you are looking for a big, sharp screen for work and media, 60Hz is perfectly fine. It also has low blue light and flicker-free features, which help if you spend long hours in front of it.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the AOPEN 32SA2QK down to $152.99 from $276.04, a 45% discount. You would normally pay well over $200 for a 4K panel of this size. This one of the best monitor deals we've found. The deal runs through March 31.

GET THE DEAL ON AMAZON

[Image credit: Acer]