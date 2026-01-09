Amazon’s $899 Art TV Pushes Picture-Frame TVs Into the Mainstream

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2026, Amazon entered the picture-frame TV market with the Fire TV Ember Artline 4K QLED TV line. And its $899 starting price for the 55-inch version tells you everything you need to know about where this category is headed: the mainstream.

The price is in line with other QLED 4K art TVs: Samsung's The Frame TV, which starts at $795.99 for last year’s 55-inch model, and similar prices for TCL’s 55-inch NXTFrame ($797.99) and Hisense’s 55-inch CanvasTV ($799.99), both launched in 2024. That puts the Ember Artline at the entry level, with LG’s Gallery TV in the middle with a Mini LED display, and Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame TV Pro (on sale for $1,799.99, usually $2,199.99) and Skyworth’s 65-inch C1 Elite ($3,999.00) with their QD-Mini LED displays at the high end.

The Ember Artline is a sleek 1.5 inches thick and has a matte anti-glare screen. The TV includes one magnetically attaching frame in your choice of 10 finishes, including Walnut, Ash, Teak, Black Oak, Matte White, Midnight Blue, Fig, Pale Gold, Graphite, and Silver. You also get access to over 2,000 free art images, plus integration with Amazon Photos if you want to display your own images.

Like most of Amazon’s other TVs, the Ember Artline is meant for watching movies, not gaming. It has a 60Hz display and supports the major HDR formats, HDR10/10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG. Built-in audio is a 10W x 10W stereo system, but it decodes Dolby Digital Plus when you have additional speakers, and it passes through other Dolby-encoded formats.

Amazon includes far-field microphones in the Ember Artline to pick up natural voice commands. But the most interesting feature is its room analysis capability. You can photograph your room with your phone (likely with the redesigned Fire TV app, but Amazon hasn't clarified), and the Fire TV will analyze the photos to suggest artwork that matches your decor. How well this works outside of controlled demos remains to be seen, but it could be a genuinely useful application of AI if it delivers.

The TV also includes Omnisense technology, which uses sensors to automatically activate the Ambient Experience art mode when people enter the room and turn it off when they leave. This should help with energy consumption if you're displaying art frequently – as well as the risk of burn-in, when elements of an image displayed for a long time leave permanent marks on the screen.

The Fire TV Ember Artline launches in spring 2026 in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the UK at $899.99 for the 55-inch model and $1,099.99 for the 65-inch model. You can sign up on Amazon for email notifications when sales begin.

