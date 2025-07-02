Are You 18–24? Don’t Miss This Hidden Amazon Prime Deal

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’re between 18 and 24 – or have a child in that age range – you probably know how fast a Prime subscription can pay for itself. But many people don’t know that Amazon actually offers a special discounted membership for young adults that bundles all the standard Prime perks plus a few extras, for a lot less money.

Amazon Prime for Young Adults is open to anyone who’s either in school or simply between 18 and 24. The pitch is simple: you get six months of Prime for free, courtesy of Grubhub, and during that time you also get Grubhub+ included – which knocks out delivery fees and saves $120 a year over the normal Grubhub+ membership. After the six-month trial, the membership renews at just $7.49 a month – about half the standard Prime price.

That discounted plan still includes everything that makes Prime useful: fast free shipping, unlimited Prime Video streaming, Amazon Music, photo storage, and exclusive deals. There are student-specific perks too – like cheap upgrades to Amazon Music Unlimited, a free two-month trial of Kindle Unlimited, and fuel savings at gas stations. If you verify your student status, you can keep the discounted plan for up to four years or until you finish school. If you’re just verifying by age, you’ll keep the deal until you turn 25.

In my opinion, this is a no-brainer for college students – who are already spending on textbooks, groceries, and occasional late-night takeout – recent graduates, and anyone in that 18–24 window who wants the convenience of Prime without paying full price. If you or your young adult haven’t signed up yet, it’s worth checking out before the next big Prime Day sales roll around.

