Own an Apple Watch? You May Be Owed Money in this $20M Settlement

Apple has agreed to a $20 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit regarding battery swelling issues in certain Apple Watch models. If you owned or currently own an eligible Apple Watch and reported battery swelling problems to Apple between April 24, 2015, and February 6, 2024, you may be entitled to receive a payment of up to $50 per affected device.

The lawsuit, Smith et al. v. Apple Inc., alleged that specific Apple Watch models – including the First Generation, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 – were prone to battery swelling, which could cause the screen to detach or break. Plaintiffs claimed that Apple failed to adequately warn customers about the issue and did not offer free repairs in many cases. Apple denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation costs.

The settlement applies to people in the United States who own or previously owned a First Generation, Series 1, Series 2, or Series 3 Apple Watch and reported battery swelling issues to Apple. Only those who contacted Apple with this specific issue during the covered period – April 24, 2015, through February 6, 2024 – are eligible for compensation. If you did not report the issue to Apple, you are not included in the settlement class.

How to Claim Your Payment

Unlike some class-action settlements that require people to submit a claim form, eligible Apple Watch owners will automatically be included in the settlement. Those eligible will receive an email or postcard notification with instructions on how to confirm or update their payment details. The deadline to do so is April 10, 2025.

Payments will be distributed electronically via direct deposit, virtual prepaid card, or mailed as a check. If the total number of claims results in a payout exceeding the $20 million settlement fund, payments may be reduced. While the minimum payment per eligible device is $20, the maximum possible payout is $50 per affected Apple Watch, depending on the number of claims submitted.

Settlement payments will be distributed within 60 days after the settlement receives final approval and all appeals, if any, are resolved. This means payments will likely be sent out in mid-to-late 2025. If you receive a settlement email or postcard, it’s essential to confirm your payment details before the April 10, 2025, deadline to ensure you receive your money.

For more details or to check your eligibility, visit the official settlement website at watchsettlement.com.

[Image credit: Apple]