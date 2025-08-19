Best Buy’s New Marketplace: Bigger Selection, Buyer Beware

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Best Buy is opening its doors to a whole new kind of shopping experience. Starting today, the company has officially launched a third-party marketplace on BestBuy.com and through its app, more than doubling the number of products available online.

The expansion, powered by Mirakl, introduces categories far beyond tech – everything from licensed sports merchandise and seasonal décor to small appliances, musical instruments, and even furniture. You’ll now see products from hundreds of new brands, alongside familiar third-party sellers like Beach Camera, World Wide Stereo, and Antonline, who already have a reputation in consumer electronics.

On paper, this sounds like a win for consumers: more choice, more convenience, and the ability to return marketplace purchases directly to your local Best Buy store instead of having to ship them back to the seller. For a retailer that has always positioned itself as a trusted source for tech, it’s a big step toward competing with Amazon’s everything-store model.

Read more: Amazon’s Shop the Show Fixes a Decades-Old TV Shopping Problem

But here’s where I get cautious. I always recommend taking precautions when buying from online retailers that include third-party sellers. It’s not the Best Buy inventory you need to worry about – it’s the marketplace partners. This is where more problems typically crop up, whether it’s slow shipping, sellers substituting refurbished gear for new products, or outright scams. Even with Best Buy’s customer service and return policies in place, the marketplace model inevitably adds friction to what used to be a straightforward shopping experience.

So before you buy, look above the yellow "Add to cart" button for third-party seller information. If nothing is there, it's sold and shipped by Best Buy. If it's a third-party, the information will show up there. You can click on the seller's name to view more information.

For shoppers, this launch is both exciting and complicated. If you’re browsing for new gaming gear, small appliances, or even patio furniture, Best Buy’s marketplace might save you from hopping across multiple websites. Just make sure to read seller ratings, check product details carefully, and keep your receipt handy.

Read next: New Google Shopping Tools Make It Easier to Find Exactly What You Want

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]