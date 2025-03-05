New Google Shopping Tools Make It Easier to Find Exactly What You Want

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google is rolling out a new set of AI-powered shopping tools that could transform how we shop for clothes and beauty products online. The updates include the expansion of the Vision Match feature, enhanced virtual try-on options for clothes, and new AR beauty tools – all designed to make shopping feel more personalized and seamless. During a recent press briefing, Lilian Rincon, Vice President of Consumer Products at Google, highlighted that AI is at the core of these updates, making it possible to bridge the gap between our shopping visions and reality.

Turning Fashion Visions into Reality

One of the biggest updates is the wider availability of Vision Match, which lets you describe what you’re looking for in as much detail as you want and then generates images to match that description. Previously an experiment in Google Labs, Vision Match is now available to all mobile users in the U.S. For instance, if you search for something like a "colorful midi dress with big daisies," Google’s AI will generate images based on that description and surface similar shoppable products. Rincon pointed out that this feature is especially helpful since "more than half of shoppers tell us they’ve struggled to find a specific item of clothing when they have a vision in mind."

Rincon also mentioned that nearly one in five apparel searches include five or more words, underscoring how specific people’s searches are becoming. By making it easier to translate these detailed searches into actual products, Vision Match aims to remove the friction from online shopping. As someone who often has a very specific idea of what I want but can’t always find it, this update feels particularly useful.

A Virtual Makeup Studio in Your Pocket

The new AR beauty tools take things a step further by allowing you to try on entire makeup looks inspired by celebrities and beauty trends. Previously, you could test out individual products like lipstick or foundation, but now you can try on a complete look – think eyeshadow, blush, and lip gloss – directly from a mobile search. Using Google’s Gemini AI models, you can see how a “soft glam” look or a celebrity-inspired style would appear on your face, making it easier to shop for the right products. You'll find recommendations from brands including Covergirl, Dior Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier, Makeup by Mario, and Pat McGrath.

During the briefing, Rincon emphasized the challenge of finding makeup that looks as good on you as it does on a celebrity or influencer. She described the new AR features as a way to create a “virtual makeup studio right in your pocket,” making it easier to see how different products work together. As someone who’s spent way too much time scrolling through makeup tutorials, I can see the appeal of being able to virtually try on a look before deciding to buy.

Solving the Fit Problem for Clothes

Buying clothes online often feels like a guessing game, especially when it comes to fit. Google is expanding its virtual try-on (VTO) capabilities to include pants and skirts, in addition to tops and dresses. This feature uses generative AI to realistically show how clothes drape and fit on a diverse range of body types, from XXS to XXL. You can choose a model that best represents you and see how different garments look on them before making a purchase. Participating brands include: American Eagle, Everlane, H&M, Anthropologie, JCrew, Banana Republic, Simkhai, Boden, Maje, Staud, and Abercrombie.

Rincon explained that the goal is to “bring the traditional fitting room to life” by making it easier to visualize how clothes will look and fit without having to order multiple sizes. She noted that 59% of shoppers say the biggest challenge of buying clothes online is getting the fit right. For someone who’s ordered three different sizes of the same item just to see which one fits, this sounds like a much-needed update.

Read more: Google's Virtual Try-on Makes Shopping a More Personalized Experience

Making In-Store Shopping Smarter, Too

While most of the updates focus on online shopping, Google hasn't forgotten about in-store shoppers. Last holiday season, Google upgraded its Lens tool to act as an in-store shopping assistant. By snapping a photo of a product, you can quickly access price comparisons, reviews, and similar products. The latest updates integrate these capabilities more tightly, making it easier to check if you’re getting the best deal or if another store has the same item for less. For someone who’s often left wondering if I could have gotten a better price elsewhere, this is a welcome addition.

Rincon clarified that these in-store upgrades are meant to build confidence for shoppers who want to make sure they’re getting the best deal. She explained that Google’s Shopping Graph, which understands 45 billion products, plays a crucial role in providing accurate price comparisons and recommendations.

Bringing It All Together

These AI-driven updates are all part of Google’s broader strategy to make shopping easier and more intuitive. By combining the Shopping Graph with advanced AI models, Google aims to help us find exactly what we're looking for, whether that’s the perfect pair of jeans or a new makeup look.

What’s most interesting to me is how these tools blend AI and AR to solve some of the most frustrating parts of online shopping – like fit and finding the right shade of lipstick. Whether these features will drive more people to shop on Google instead of Amazon remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Google is making a serious play for the future of online shopping.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Google]