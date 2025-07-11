Why This New Air Purifier Belongs Next to Your Couch, Not Hidden Away

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I’ve long avoided big air purifiers in my home because the ones I’ve reviewed tend to be loud, clunky, and stand out awkwardly in my living space. When I saw the new Blueair Blue Signature line at its NYC debut, it was the first time I thought “that’s an air purifier I’d actually want in my living room”.

Blueair designed its latest air purifier to look and function like a modern end table, with a smooth top surface you can place your remote or a tablet on. And its customizable fabric-wrapped sides, which feel more like home decor than home appliance, optional wooden table legs, and a metal base give it an even sleeker look.

Inside that great-looking design is some serious air-cleaning power, capable of cleaning up to 705 square feet (CADR Ratings: Pollen 450 cfm, Dust 434 cfm, Smoke 455 cfm). It offers seven stages of air filtration, including Blueair’s proprietary HEPASilent technology, which removes 99.97% of airborne particles (pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses, bacteria) down to 0.1 microns. That’s on par with a True HEPA filter, but with less energy use and quieter operation (35dB), according to Blueair.

Blueair’s new OdorFence technology is the feature that excites me the most. It’s a bio-based filter layer that the company claims removes up to 10 times more odor than traditional carbon filters that rely on a basic carbon sheet to tackle odors. If you have pets (and I have two cats), you know how hard it is to stay ahead of lingering smells like wet fur or litter boxes, no matter how clean you keep things. OdorFence is designed to actively break down those odors, not just trap them. I can’t wait to see how this feature works.

The washable pre-filters (which are available in six colors) are a nice touch for both aesthetics and maintenance, and a new filter tracking system lets you know when it’s time for a change. Replacements will cost $24.99.

At $449.99, the Blue Signature isn’t the cheapest option out there, but it’s one of the few air purifiers that check all the boxes: powerful, quiet, thoughtfully designed, and really nice to look at. If you’re investing in cleaner air for a larger space and want something that doesn’t feel like a compromise in your home, this is a purifier that delivers on both form and function.

Blue Signature has just launched with a starting price of $449.99; however, you’ll already find it for less on Amazon (the Amazon Prime Day price is $349.99).

[Image credit: Blueair, Andrea Smith/Techlicious]