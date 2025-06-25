Yale’s New Smart Lock Future-Proofs Your Front Door

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The latest smart lock from Yale, the Smart Lock with Matter, isn’t just a minor refresh; it’s a complete reboot built around Matter, the smart home standard aiming to unify connected devices across platforms, including Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and SmartThings. Unlike its predecessor, the Nest x Yale Lock, it doesn't require a proprietary hub for control outside your home or integration with other smart home devices.

The Smart Lock is the first Yale lock with Matter Over Thread built-in, acting as the bridge between your lock and your Matter-compatible hub, whether it's a Google TV Streamer (4K), Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Hub Max, Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen and later), Apple HomePod and HomePod mini, or one of a wide range of Amazon Echo products and eero routers. Compared to Bluetooth, which the new Yale lock also supports, Matter over Thread requires less power and uses a mesh networking protocol to leverage nearby Matter devices for extended range.

Once paired with a Matter-compatible hub, the lock lets you do everything you'd expect from a top-tier smart lock. Like my Yale Assure Lock 2 Touchscreen with Wi-Fi ($259.99), which I use daily, the Yale Smart Lock lets you assign unique codes for different people, so your dog walker, babysitter, or cleaner can each have their own. You can check the history log to see who came and went, confirm the door is locked from the airport, or disable access anytime without needing to track down keys.

The Yale Smart Lock was designed to complement Google Home’s Nest Video doorbells and takes full advantage of the Matter features Google Home supports through its Matter-compatible hubs. The touted advantage here is that everything can be managed from within the Google Home app. This includes viewing the Nest Doorbell activity feed, remotely unlocking the door, adjusting the thermostat, or setting up automation routines. It’s cleaner, faster, and (hopefully) much more user-friendly.

If you’re a Google Home household, the Yale Smart Lock with Matter ($189.99) offers a compelling balance of design, platform integration, and future-ready tech. The streamlined oval shape visually matches the latest Nest Doorbell with finish options in complementary Snow (white), Matte Black, and Ash (gray coming this fall), making it a smart pick if you care about aesthetics as much as function. And if you decide to switch platforms in the future, the lock’s Matter support ensures you won’t have to change your lock.

[Image credit: Yale Home]