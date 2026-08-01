Brinks Home security hacked. Millions of records stolen

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Brinks Home

Brinks Home is warning customers that hackers broke into its systems and are threatening to publish stolen data if the company doesn't pay up.

The residential security company, which provides alarm systems, cameras, and smart home devices to more than 1 million customers across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, said it identified the intrusion on July 20 and activated its incident response process. Brinks Home says its alarm monitoring and system functionality haven't been interrupted.

The extortion group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the attack, telling BleepingComputer it broke in on July 13 through a Microsoft Entra vishing attack, a phone call in which an attacker impersonates IT support and talks an employee through completing a fraudulent login or registration step. The group says the technique gave it access to a Brinks Home employee's account.

ShinyHunters has been responsible for a number of high-profile data breaches in recent months, including similar hacks we reported on for Charter Communications and Amtrak.

ShinyHunters claims it stole more than 1.1 million rows of customer data from Brinks Home's Salesforce Contacts records, more than 3.8 million customer support chat logs from the company's Cresta support platform. Brinks Home has not confirmed those figures and says it hasn't yet determined exactly what information was involved or whose. The company says it will notify affected customers directly if it confirms their personal information was exposed.

In the meantime, the company is warning that scammers may try to exploit the breach by impersonating Brinks Home or its investigators. Brinks Home says it will never ask customers for sensitive information through unsolicited calls, texts, or emails, so treat any such request as a red flag, hang up, and contact the company directly through the number on your account statement or its official site.

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