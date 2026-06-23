The best open ear earbuds of 2026, tested

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Open-ear (OE) buds, which leave your ear canal open, are more comfortable and kinder to your hearing than conventional buds stuffed tightly into the ears, or large headphone "cans" imposing a tight seal around your ears. And, because you still hear the world around you, you can relish the music and carry on a conversation at the same time.

Start shopping around and you'll find that OE buds now come in two dominant varieties that both answer to the technical description "Air Conduction."

"Ear-hook" models, a bit more headphone-ish, suspend an oval-shaped combination speaker, microphone and control component so it hovers over the opening to your ear canal. This business end is held in place by a springy, supportive, rubber-coated hook that wraps around the back of the ear, with a weighted stabilizer piece at the end. These suspension rigs have gotten slimmer and more flexible in recent models, so they coexist better with the temples (arms) of your glasses frames.

The "Clip-on" variety of open-ear buds resembles cuff-style earrings. A springy, grippy, semi-circular band (silicone-wrapped) connects front and back components and wraps the package around your ear lobe. Electronics are split between the two sections. The rounded front speaker sits inside the bottom bowl of your ear, millimeters away from the ear canal. Controls and battery are fitted into the back portion tucked behind your ear lobe, which can be a little problematic for long-haired users. But there's no interference when wearing glasses or most hats.

There's also a third variety of non-isolating, ears-wide-open headphones: "Bone Conduction." As the name suggests, drivers press against and vibrate soundwaves directly into your cheeks and jaw bones to reach the inner ear (cochlea). Secured with both hooks and a separate band that wraps around the back of your head, bone conduction headphones work well for runners and swimmers. But they're not as pocketable or sonically pleasing, and quite frankly, this species hasn't evolved much with new models in the past couple of years. So for this roundup I'm focusing just on the two open-ear types that answer to "Air Conduction." (If you're hunting for bone conduction models, I recommended the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 ($179.95).

Some audiophiles have complained in the past that all open-ear models sacrifice performance. They cite under-nourished bass, muffled voices, brittle high-end response and poor phone call quality that sparked grumbling: "Are you stuck in a tunnel?"

But in the well-finessed models I'm highlighting here, those limitations are overcome, with larger and better-focused drivers, more microphones and enhanced digital processing. Today, devotees don't wear OE buds just because they're "good for you," but also because they're more comfortable and perform quite well.

Quick Picks

How I tested

In picking "Best of 2026" OE buds faves, accurate, true-to-life sound reproduction remains the highest priority. But novel features and seriously sharp pricing are also worthy of attention and praise.

For comparison's sake, I repeatedly played well-engineered, high-resolution tracks (sourced mostly from Qobuz) that challenged the earbuds' ability to reproduce voices and instruments as I've heard them sound in person. Comparisons were initially done with all the buds left at their factory default EQ setting, though I'd later revisit and fuss with settings to see if I could correct deficiencies.

For starters, I cycled Icelandic jazz pop darlin' Laufey's lyrical waltz Carousel and the Steely Dan classic Doctor Wu. Both are numbers I could tolerate hearing many times over. Then I moved to some heavier tracks, including the fresh and boisterous neo-soul tune She Knows Too Much from Thundercat (with the late Mac Miller) and a 2025 remastered rendering of the orchestral rock classic Kashmir from Led Zeppelin.

And yeah, what proved good for the goose was good for the gander too.

Other factors also were considered in culling the herd (from two dozen to a final nine). My best-of-the-bunch offer extended (multi-hour) wearing comfort, reliable controls, lengthy battery run time and (at least) reasonably clear sound on phone calls.

This year's top crop also includes more applications of noise cancellation, spatial audio, and the first OE buds I've encountered with AI note-taking and translating skills. And even the bargain buds we're spotlighting offer multi-point connection, useful when bouncing between audio sources on your computer and smartphone.

Top ear hook open-ear buds

Cleer ARC 5: Best all-around performance

With this fifth-generation update, the Cleer ARC 5 earns "primo" status with dramatic, over-sized sonics (from 16.2 mm drivers!), a slimmed-down ear hook design and a host of added features you won't find elsewhere.

The ARC 5s are the first OEs with two name-brand options for spatial sound processing: all-occasion THX Spatial Audio as well as Dolby Atmos decoding. With the latter engaged, the ARC 5s outdazzled the likewise Atmos-adept Shokz OpenFit Pro 2 buds (see below) on Atmos mixes old (The Who's Baba O'Riley), blue (Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo's Junkyard Dog) and new (Robyn's aptly named Blow My Mind). This spatial processing enhances video game and movie soundtracks, too.

Controls on the ARC 5 are super-abundant, a treat for listeners who like to "fuss." A very spiffy AMOLED color touchscreen on the case lid offers a good array of music monitoring and operation options, freeing up your phone for other chores. With some form of motion detection on board, just shaking your head can pick up or reject a phone call. Thermal Touch control pads on the buds are maybe too sensitive (be careful). But I've got only good things to say about the uncommon button that reliably triggers power on/off.

For germaphobes, UV-C light sterilization kicks on every time you return the ARC 5 buds to the case. That's a nice thing to have working after your snot-nosed kid borrowed them.

Phone pals were impressed by the sound of my voice at their end of a Cleer-miked call, thanks to Qualcomm aptX Voice processing.

The Cleers also impress with their unusually long play time per charge, superior water/sweat resistance rating and rare embrace of alternative, high-res codecs. Yeah, the ARC 5s check almost all the right boxes.

Key specs: Playtime: 12 hours/60 hours total with case recharges. Quick charge: 5 min = 2 hours. IPX7 water resistance. Bluetooth 5.4. Driver: 16.2 mm. 2-mic system. Codecs: aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, LC3, SBC, AAC, LDAC. Weight: 11.5 g/0.4 oz per earbud; 117 g/4.1 oz total in case.

Price: $219.99

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Shokz OpenFit Pro 2: Best sound reproduction

There's serious competition going on in the "most accurate sound" category amongst ear hook buds. But the very forward, tightly articulated and sometimes even visceral sound coming out of the Shokz OpenFit Pro 2 won this category by a sliver, besting the also worthy Beyerdynamic Amiron 200 and the aforementioned Cleer ARC 5.

What's this winner's ace-in-the-hole? The Shokz OpenFit Pro 2 stands apart with a rare, two-driver configuration in each bud plus an open-backed sound chamber. Both contribute to the extra-impressive musical airiness and clarity. And when the low-frequency EQ boost is activated, these things deliver a bass response so tingly they could pass for bone conduction headphones (Shokz' original claim to fame).

The well-featured OpenFit Pro 2 also stands out with an Active Noise Reduction option that tamps down persistent sounds (like fan noise). And its licensed Dolby Atmos processing mode does work some cute location-shifting trickery on your senses with spatial mixed content. Wiggling your noggin with "head tracking" engaged likewise enhances the soundfield-expanding sensations.

Key specs: Playtime: 12 hours/50 hours total; 6 hours with Noise Reduction. Quick charge: 10 min = 4 hours. Wireless mag-case charging option. 3-mic call system with AI noise reduction. Superior button controls. IP55 water resistance. Weight: 13 g/0.4 oz each; 99 g/3.4 oz in case.

Price: $249.95

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Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro: Best noise-cancelling open-ear buds

Two-two-two buds in one. That's the novel "Dual Form" AeroFit 2 Pro from Soundcore, billed by the company as the world's first earbuds to function differently, in two separate modes, as both open-ear and active noise-cancelling earbuds.

Shift each rotating bud upwards into the first or second "click" position (so they sit north of your ear canal) and you get to enjoy a sedate, laid-back sound, with lots of the outside world filtering in. Deploy this mode for calming companionship as you go about your daily routines.

But then when you rotate the almond-shaped buds downwards to their bottom (4 or 5) click stop position, you get to enjoy a whole 'nother listening experience. Hovering extra close to the ear canal, the sound is bright, bold, brassy and bassy.

Closer proximity of the bud drivers to your ear canal accounts for part of the change, but Soundcore also actively retunes and re-equalizes the buds when they're shifted downwards (you can hear it transitioning if listening closely). And now a substantial level of true Active Noise Cancellation kicks in, too. The ANC works especially well at eliminating steady droning sounds like the hum of a vacuum cleaner or bus engine. While they weren't a match for the 95-percent cabin-shushing Bose QC Ultra Earbuds 2nd gen on an airplane ride, the Soundcores did cut the jet engine roar by about 50 percent.

Phone calls also sound terrific with the buds in their down-pointing position. You might think the other party was literally whispering in your ear.

An AeroFit 2 Pro wearer also gets to weigh in on the musical soundscape tuning, more so than with any other OE buds in my testing. There are two dozen EQ preset options, including a hearing-test-generated (then automatically re-tuning) "Preference Mode" and a "Volume Boost" option that makes these entries the loudest of the lot.

While comfort level was consistently good for me, Soundcore knows their hybrid design might not be a good fit for everyone's ears. So these things come with a 30-day return policy. The maker also is upfront that the 56-degree bud-rotating chassis (and an equally accommodating carry case) do make this package a little larger and heavier than the competition.

Key specs: Playtime: 7 hours/34 hours total with case in open-ear form; 5 hours/24 hours total with ANC on. Fast charging: 10 min = 3.5 hours via USB-C; wireless case charging also available. IP55 water resistance. Bluetooth 6.1. 4-mic AI clear call system. Drivers: 11.8 mm. Codecs: LDAC, SBC, AAC. Weight: 11 g/0.3 oz each; 108 g/3.8 oz total in case.

Price: $179.95

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Viaim OpenNote: Best note-taking open-ear buds

Viaim's new AI-enhanced OpenNote buds have special skills that could serve you well in the workplace or classroom.

If an important call comes in or a lecturer starts talking while you're wearing them, a single tap on the buds (or on the companion Viaim app for Android, iPhone and iPad) triggers a recording to start and a text transcription you can then share. What happens if you're stuck in the back of the room? No problem. Mic sensitivity is rated at 7 meters, or 23 feet.

If multiple people are engaged in your (recording in progress) conversation and refer to each other by name, the buds' integrated AI assistant differentiates between the voices and tags comments with the speaker's name. The smart transcriber also summarizes the session with key points (effectively creating a study guide) and strategically suggests next avenues or actions to pursue.

What if the conversation is in another language or bilingual? OpenNote can perform a transcription and translation in both languages (it's adept in 78!) that you can share on your connected phone's screen.

Just as with the "real time" translation feature on the Apple AirPod 3, I found the Viaim language conversion is laggy and skips lines when transcribing, if the speakers don't pause after every sentence. But the Smart Assistant summarization (available shortly thereafter) proves more accurate, thorough and shockingly analytical.

Can't say I love the Viaim OpenNote buds on all levels. Optimized for voice clarity, music playback is hard-edged and at times scratchy even at the optimized (default) "Master EQ" position.

That said, the Viaim OpenNotes are lightweight, securely snug, and comfortable. The claimed run time is dramatically long, best of the species. Pinch and voice-activated control options work well.

One last thought: the OpenNote buds would benefit from a more reassuring, dedicated recording trigger button on the carry case, as found in the maker's RecDot in-ear true wireless earbuds.

Key specs: Playtime:19 hours/53 total with charging case. Fast charge: 10 min = 4 hours. 7-meter voice pickup range. Bluetooth 5.3. Weight: 6 g/0.2 oz each; 40 g/1.4 oz total in case. Real-time translation in 78 languages. Transcription time included with purchase: 600 minutes free per month. Works with AI models: GPT-5, Google Gemini-3, Claude Haiku-4.5.

Price: $169.95

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UGREEN FitBuds: Best budget ear hook buds

Still not sure if open-ear buds are worth a serious investment? The UGREEN FitBuds let you wade into the waters at a surprisingly modest (under $40) price, with much better than expected performance. And even when you later work up to a primo "Hi-Res Audio" rated pair, I bet you'll hold onto these things as backups or kindly give them away to a pal or child.

Yes, there's a little telltale cost-cutting going on here. Control tapping operations on the bud backs are delicate, take practice to get right. Lacking in-ear sensors, music keeps playing until the FitBuds are back in their case. There's no fast charge option. Nor support for high-resolution codecs.

Still, these things are plenty pleasing. The case is sturdy, the buds look nice and are feather light. The silicone-wrapped hooks fit around my ears securely and very comfortably.

Best of all? You'll like what you hear: nicely balanced, uncolored music reproduction, neither burying nor exaggerating any instruments on a track. Vocals have presence, lyrics are cleanly telegraphed, which made for a fine first encounter with the clever Canadian singer-songwriter Boy Golden (aka Liam Duncan) who's now touring the States.

These OE buds' 8-hour play time per charge is respectable. And the UGREEN app features most all the essentials: battery gauge, control customization, 8 EQ presets (though not a user tune-up option), Dual Link device switching. There's even a (modestly effective) Spatial Sound mode and "Find your Earbuds" homing feature.

Key specs: Playtime: 8 hours/28 hours total with case. Charge time: 1.5 hours; 2 hours for case. IPX5 splash/sweat rating. Bluetooth 6.0. 4-mic design with AI noise cancelling for calls and voice activation. Codecs: AAC and SBC. Weight: 5 g/0.1 oz each.

Price: $35.99

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Top clip-on open-ear buds

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: Best clip-on all-around experience

If at first you do things right, why mess with a good thing? That's the message I'm sensing from Bose with its Ultra Open Earbuds. Apart from some new color options, they're the same model that jump-started the clip-style open-ear buds revolution in early 2024. And the Bose Ultra OEs are still sitting at the same lofty price point, $299, though sales often knock 'em down to about $250.

Yeah, others are nipping at their heels, maybe surpassing the originators in one aspect or another. Say, with longer battery run time. Or expanded high-res codec support.

But the Bose Ultra Opens continue to offer, to my mind and ears, the best balance of ingredients.

Start with rich sonic performance, attention-grabbing and super present, best at spreading out (and thus pinpointing) small details, especially with the Immersion mode engaged. With high-impact music (like our Led Zep test track), these dynamos kick major butt, closest to what you'd relish in over-the-ear "cans."

Simultaneously, the Bose Open Ears keep you kindly in touch with the outside world.

What's the secret to this neat balancing act? I'm thinking it's the special way the Ultra Opens are angled to cling and exploit the curvature of your ears with (Bose-patented) half-rigid/half-pliant flex arms. These clip-on bud suspenders still make for a pretty comfy fit, easy to shift around until you find your sweet spot. Controls are also a cut above, with physical buttons topping the rear ear barrels that are easy to locate (by "feel") and deploy.

Key specs: Playtime: 7.5 hours/27 hours total with in-case charging; 4.5 hours with Immersive audio on/16.5 hours total. Quick charge: 10 min = 2 hours playback; full charge time 1 hour. Bluetooth 5.3. Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX. IPX4 water and sweat resistance. Weight: 6 g/0.2 oz each; 57 g/2.0 oz in case.

Price: $299

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Sony LinkBuds Clip: Best clip-style for sound accuracy and active use

Sony's audio team has long been sticklers for sonic accuracy and snazzy, ultra-compact industrial design. Both traits are celebrated in the LinkBuds Clip.

Spinning Laufey's wistfully waltzing Carousel, the Sonys brought out the intimate, breathy nature of her vocals (both lead and multilayered background) best of any in my test.

Likewise with the track's atmospheric tinkling bells. When played back on other buds the bells were generic "ringy-dingy." Here I could accurately identify them as the output of a Celeste, a bell tone-emulating keyboard instrument. Not a glockenspiel, nor orchestral bells. If you're a recording engineer or musician with a perfectionist streak, these might be the check monitors for you.

Not sure if it's because product designers insisted on a very compact bud and carry cube package, but I also found the LinkBuds Clip have a slightly shorter "wing-span" on the elasticized band connecting front and rear sections. So they squeeze tighter on the ear lobes than most other OEs. That pinching got to me after just a couple hours.

On the bright side, fear of buds flying off is an ongoing concern with active wearers, especially runners, so there is a receptive audience for these extra clingy things. Also playing to the exercise crowd: the Scene Sensing (movement tracking) feature triggers your favorite music service and an appropriate playlist to auto-start when you're walking, running or commuting. Spooky.

Sony flaunts its audio credentials with special sound-contouring options as well. Their AI noise reduction contributes to excellent-sounding phone calls on both ends of the line. DSEE processing refines the fidelity of compressed tracks. Preset listening modes can boost voices in a music mix (or podcast), reduce the music to "background" level or lower the sound leakage from the buds (essentially by cutting the high-end response). And Sony's 360 Reality Audio spatial decoding is applicable if you're a subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited or the jam bands-lovin' nugs.net service.

Price: $199.99. Playtime: 9 hours max per charge; 37 hours total. 10 mm drivers. Bluetooth 5.3. IPX4 water resistance. Codecs: SBC, AAC. Weight: 6 g/0.2 oz each; 54 g/1.9 oz in case.

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Soundcore AeroClip: Best mid-tier clip-on buds

Here's my favorite mid-priced value buy of the OE pack: easy on price, strong on performance. Soundcore AeroClip's music-purveying charms are substantial. Not quite as nit-picking precise as the Sonys, not as bold and three-dimensional as I hear on the Bose. But natural, balanced, unstressed. Entertaining with whatever you feed them.

Phone call performance proved best of the bunch, well rated by listeners at both ends of the line. AI "Situational Awareness" noise reduction is applied to your outgoing murmurings.

Ergonomics are spot-on as well, making these a fine choice for all-day desk use. Soundcore has downsized the front acoustic chamber to minimize ear contact. The silicone-coated band connecting front and back pieces has just the right curvature and elasticity, at least for my ears. Sliding them on and off is easy. Yet once in place the AeroClips don't feel loose or (conversely) overly grippy. (User note: while certainly intended to be pulled open, you should never twist the bands of any clip-on buds. That's a recipe for eventual failure.)

I also was quite pleased by how well Soundcore's curved connecting bands do double duty as oversized touch controls. Virtually anywhere you tap on the band triggers the appropriate response, reliably. The bands' brushed metallic look lends a nice touch of "bling," too.

More to know: Attachable ear grips are included in the package (as on the Sony buds) to tighten things up even more for teeny tiny ears.

For the stressed-out, the Soundcore app offers calming, sleep-inducing ambient soundscapes and narrated stories. The buds' 8-hour run time per charge should also help you through the night.

My only disappointment: Product literature touts language translation skills working through the AeroClips' microphones with the connected app and smartphone. But the software (still in "Beta" development) failed to emerge on my iPhone 16 Pro.

Price: $109.99 at Amazon ($169.99 list). Battery run time: 8 hours/32 hours total with case. Fast charge: 10 min = 3 hours. 12 mm driver. 4 microphones with AI enhancement on calls. Bluetooth 5.4. IP55 water resistance. Weight: 6 g/0.2 oz each; 54 g/1.9 oz in case.

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Baseus Bowie MC2: Best budget clip-on buds

One of several late entries, the Baseus Bowie MC2 so impressed me I had to call back this review for a rewrite/update. And scrub the previously planned winner in this category.

The Baseus clip-ons don't quite pass my Laufey test, but come close. And if you don't make direct comparisons (or raise the question) you'll be happy with the playback of almost anything you pump through the Bowie MC2s, from "Aladdin Sane" to "Ziggy Stardust." (Sorry, I couldn't resist.)

Smart tuning of the 11 mm tri-magnet drivers is key. Doesn't matter which pre-set equalization option you select. The EQ always sounds clean and balanced on its own terms, doesn't crumble into a soggy mess as I've often experienced in earbuds and headphone models that strive too hard to cover all bases (and basses) with separate EQ mixes for rock, jazz, acoustic, classical, et al. That even-tempered playback also holds true (most of the time) when activating the buds' non-branded but reasonably effective Spatial modes for music and movies. (The processing lends an Atmos-like sense that sound is coming from a wider field, outside your head.)

Also on the subject of non-partnerships: I must note that Baseus didn't license Bose tuning technology for the Bowie MC2s as the maker did on an earlier OE clip bud model (Inspire XC1). Still, I gotta presume that pointers picked up then have helped sharpen the engineers' aim on these new and better buds. The warmly rounded EQ peaks and valleys of the "Baseus Classic" EQ option comes closest to the Bose sound aesthetic, I think.

The comfort card also is getting played here, big time. Slip on these buds and what you don't feel is as important as what you do. The speaker side of the bud that rests inside your ear has a soft silicone cover, what Baseus calls an "air cushion," that enhances fit and long-term comfort. (Swappable small, medium and large cushions are included.) If these silicone covers also blunt the high-end clarity just a tad or make these buds slightly less open to outside sounds, I'd argue those are sacrifices worth making for many people.

While not offering the prettiest representation of the clip-on species, the oval-shaped loop bands connecting the front and back portions of these OE buds likewise contribute to the superior comfort level. The Bowie MC2 loops poke out farther than I've noticed on competitors' models. So there's barely any sense of the bands rubbing or pressing against ear lobes, which can get to be annoying after a while (especially on the Sonys). I kept these things on and humming for 7 hours straight without feeling any need to take a break.

Good thing I didn't hang in until the battery went dead. With a staggering 13-hour maximum run time per charge, I'd have missed my bedtime.

Key specs: Playtime: 13 hours/60 hours total with charging case. 4 microphone with AI enhancement on calls. Bluetooth 6.0. IP67 water resistance. Weight: 5 g each; 1.8 oz in case.

Price: $79.95 ($59.95 with coupon)

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[Image credit: Jonathan Takiff/Techlicious]