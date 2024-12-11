Tech Made Simple

Clicks Keyboard: A Retro-Inspired iPhone Gift for Tactile Typing Fans

by Andrea Smith on December 11, 2024

Know an iPhone user who spent years mourning the loss of their beloved BlackBerry? Give them the gift of tactile typing with a Clicks Keyboard case for iPhone. The Clicks has an old-style (with new tricks) four-row keyboard at the bottom of the case which, when I tried it, delivered a satisfying tactile typing experience.

Closeup shot of the Clicks keyboard shown from the front.

This modern take on a BlackBerry style is updated with backlit physical keys that mirror the iPhone's virtual keyboard layout, along with practical additions like dedicated shortcut keys and a secondary function that turns letter keys into numbers and symbols.

And getting rid of the virtual keyboard frees up precious screen real estate on your device so you have more space to see your chats and social media.

You’ll need deep pockets (literally) for this gift, as it adds 1.6 inches to the length of your phone (while keeping the slim profile), and it’s also pricey for a phone case. It's available for iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max and all iPhone 15 base models for $139, and the iPhone 15/16 Plus/Pro Max models sell for $159. It comes in four fun colors to add some personality to your device, has a pass-through charging port as well as an app for customizing keyboard settings.

Clicks keyboard case shown from the back and side in a three quarter view

For those wanting old school phone features with new school functionality, the Clicks Keyboard is your gifting solution.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

