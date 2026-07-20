Fairlife shortage looms after ransomware hits Coca-Cola plants

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Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is pausing US production of its Fairlife dairy brand after a ransomware attack hit the company's manufacturing systems. The shutdown affects Fairlife's Ultra-Filtered Milk, Core Power protein shakes, and Nutrition Plan drinks. As a mother who buys flats of Chocolate Nutrition Plan drinks from Costco almost weekly for growing boys, I'm stocking up in anticipation of shortages in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola disclosed that Fairlife found unauthorized access to a portion of its systems, including the systems that run its factories, connected to a ransomware event. Ransomware is malicious software that locks up a company's computers until a ransom gets paid, and it's increasingly hitting the equipment that runs assembly lines, not just office networks.

Product quality and safety haven't been affected, according to the company, so anything already on store shelves is fine to drink. And Canadian operations are running as normal, so new product you see on store shelves will be coming from these plants.

Coca-Cola says it's still investigating and hasn't yet determined the full scope of what happened. No ransomware gang has publicly claimed responsibility, and the company hasn't said whether the attackers stole any data or whether the company received an extortion demand. Coca-Cola hasn't given a timeline for restarting production at its U.S. Fairlife plants.

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