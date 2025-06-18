Coway Airmega 50 Brings Powerful Purification to Small Spaces

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever woken up congested or spent your workday sneezing at your desk, you already know the value of cleaner air in the spaces we spend the most time. That’s where Coway’s new Airmega 50 comes in. It’s the company’s smallest and most affordable air purifier to date – just $79.99 – but don’t let the price or size fool you. This little unit still delivers the filtration power Coway is known for.

I’ve used Coway air purifiers in my own home for years and recommend them regularly because they strike the right balance between performance, design, and price. I expect the Airmega 50 will build on that legacy. It’s designed specifically for small rooms like bedrooms, home offices, or dorms, covering up to 144 square feet if you follow EPA recommendations for four air changes per hour. (The CADR ratings are 66.7 for smoke, 74 for dust, and 95.3 for pollen.) If you're not battling allergies or poor outdoor air quality, you can get away with using it in larger space. Coway cites 500 square feet with one air change per hour.

Coway's proprietary 3-in-1 HyperCaptive filtration system captures 99.999% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.01 microns. That includes pollutants smaller than most bacteria and viruses. And the 360-degree air intake pulls in air from all sides, making placement less critical. Real-time air quality updates come through a color-coded light ring in the translucent grill, which can double as a nightlight – or be turned off entirely in Sleep Mode if you’re light-sensitive.

At just 18.4 decibels on its lowest setting, the Airmega 50 is whisper quiet – quieter than many library environments – making it a solid choice for baby rooms or Zoom-heavy workdays. I especially like how portable it is. Standing just over 12 inches tall and weighing under four pounds, it fits on a nightstand or desk without getting in the way.

The filter lasts up to eight months and is easy to replace (and vacuum for longer use), there's a timer option up to eight hours, and the ENERGY STAR-certified unit sips just 14 watts – less power than most light bulbs.

The Coway Airmega 50 is available now for $79.99 on Coway.com.

[Image credit: Coway]