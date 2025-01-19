Why Your Air Purifier May Not Be Enough to Protect You from Wildfires

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

California wildfires are a devastating reality, and even when homes are spared, plumes of smoke can travel far beyond the immediate blaze. If you're miles away and can’t see smoke, wildfire pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can still degrade air quality and pose serious health risks. Breathing in these pollutants can worsen asthma, irritate your lungs, and harm long-term health. If you’ve been relying on a standard HEPA air purifier for protection, it may not be enough. That’s where the new Coway Intense Smoke Filter comes in to fill the gap.

Coway 200M Air Purifier

Why HEPA alone isn’t enough

HEPA filters are effective at trapping airborne particles like pollen and dust, but they are less capable of tackling the full range of wildfire pollutants. They fall short when it comes to VOCs – gaseous compounds released from burning materials. These VOCs can linger in the air even after the visible smoke has cleared, posing an ongoing health risk. That’s why experts, including the EPA, recommend air purifiers that can remove both particles and gases in areas prone to wildfire smoke.

While many air purifiers include activated carbon filters to address VOCs, these are typically designed to combat odors and general indoor air pollutants. These standard filters may struggle with inorganic gases like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. Coway’s Intense Smoke Filter not only filters out odors and common indoor air pollutants but also specifically targets VOCs associated with wildfire smoke, such as dioxides and naphthalene.

Why the Coway Intense Smoke filter works

I've been using a Coway air purifier in my home for years and have found it to be highly effective when I've tested it using my Igeress indoor air quality monitor. And the Coway Mighty AP-1512HH, which works with the Coway Intense Smoke Filter, is highly-rated by reviewers I trust at Wirecutter and HouseFresh. So Coway's recent introduction of its Intense Smoke Filter piqued my interest. According to third-party lab tests provided by Coway, the filter removes 99.99% of naphthalene, 99.98% of sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and 99.98% of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂). These harmful compounds are released when vegetation, building materials, and household items burn. For example, naphthalene comes from burning organic materials like wood, while sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide are emitted by rubber, plastics, synthetic fabrics, and other items containing sulfur and nitrogen compounds. Additional toxic pollutants can be released by vehicles, fuel, and burning electronics or appliances.

The Coway Intense Smoke Filter ($59.99, check price on Amazon) is available now and compatible with the Coway Mighty AP-1512HH ($229.99, check price on Amazon) and Coway 200M Air Purifier ($199.99, check price on Amazon).

[Image credit: Coway]