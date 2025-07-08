This Top-Rated Air Purifier Is Down to $155 Right Now – A $85 Savings

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’re shopping for an air purifier that’s powerful enough for everyday allergens and adaptable enough for emergencies like wildfire smoke, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty is worth a closer look — especially at its current sale price of $154.99 (35% off its usual $239.99 price).

I’ve been using the Mighty in my home for the last six months, and what stands out to me is how little effort it takes to live with. It’s compact enough that it’s discreet, quiet enough to run while I work or sleep (as low as 24 decibels), and simple to maintain thanks to its filter indicator lights and intuitive touch controls.

The Mighty's true HEPA filter grabs 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns — think pollen, pet dander, and dust — while its deodorization filter tackles everyday odors. I also appreciate the built-in air quality sensor and Eco mode. If the air stays clean for 30 minutes, the fan shuts off automatically to save power, which is why it’s ENERGY STAR certified. The Mighty is certified to clean rooms up to 360 square feet with nearly five air changes per hour (CADR: Dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233 cb. ft.).

What really puts the Mighty a step ahead, though, is its compatibility with specialized filters. As I’ve written before, Coway’s Intense Smoke Filter is an option if you live in wildfire-prone areas. Standard HEPA filters alone can’t fully handle gaseous pollutants like sulfur dioxide or nitrogen dioxide that come with wildfire smoke, but Coway’s add-on filter can, removing up to 99.99% of some of the nastiest compounds according to lab tests. Coway also offers specialized filters for allergens and pets.

Read more: Why Your Air Purifier May Not Be Enough to Protect You from Wildfires

At $154.99 for either the white or black Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty, this deal makes it easier to justify adding a second unit for another room, or finally retiring that older, louder purifier you’ve been meaning to replace. The specialized filters are also on sale, starting at $46.34 for the Pet Filter Set (usually $59.99).

[Image credit: Coway]