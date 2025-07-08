Upgrade Your Bathroom: Coway Bidetmega 500S Nearly 40% Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your bathroom experience with a bidet seat, now’s the time. Coway’s Bidetmega 500S, its smartest and most full-featured bidet seat yet, is nearly 40% off for Prime Day, now down to $429 from $699.

I’ve long been a fan of Coway’s bidets. The Coway Bidetmega 200, which I reviewed a while back, won me over with its reliability, gentle yet effective water pressure, and a simple, intuitive control panel. It checked all the boxes for comfort, hygiene, and value.

Coway’s follow-up, the Bidetmega 400, which I currently use and love, brought welcome upgrades like tankless instant water heating and a wireless (infrared) remote. The new 500S takes it all a step further with thoughtful, user-friendly features that make the experience more hygienic, hands-free, and truly set-it-and-forget-it.

The Coway 500S is the only model in the lineup with a motorized lid you can open and close using the Bluetooth remote - no bending, no touching, making for a cleaner, more hands-free experience. Even better, the lid automatically closes automatically after use, which helps minimize the spread of airborne particles.

This is Coway’s first use of Bluetooth in a remote, replacing the older infrared technology for faster and more reliable control. Pairing is automatic – no syncing or app setup is required.

Another 500S exclusive: an integrated deodorizer that actively neutralizes odors using activated carbon, instead of just masking them. It’s a noticeable upgrade that keeps the bathroom feeling fresher between cleanings.

If you don’t need the motorized lid or deodorizer, I recommend the Coway Bidetmega 400S. It has the same instant water heating and automatic nozzle cleaning and is also on sale for Prime Day.

