The DJI Mic Mini We Use to Make All of Our Vids Drops to Just $59

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your audio setup, the DJI Mic Mini is currently a steal. The single-transmitter version is on sale for $59.00 (normally $89.00, 34% off), while the two-transmitter set is just $109.00 (down from $169.00, 36% off). For content creators, vloggers, or anyone who simply wants their voice to come through clearly, it’s hard to beat this kind of value.

I can personally vouch for this mic because we use it for all of our videos at Techlicious, and it’s become an essential part of our kit. I have a fairly quiet voice, and when I’m trying to record on a noisy tradeshow floor, most mics simply don’t cut it. With the DJI Mic Mini clipped on, I go from being drowned out by background chatter to coming through crystal clear.

It’s also one of the easiest wireless systems I’ve ever used – clip it on, connect, and you’re ready to go. I don’t waste time fiddling with settings when I need to be capturing content. For anyone making professional-quality videos, this is the mic I recommend without hesitation. In fact, almost every creator I know relies on DJI mics for their work.

On the spec side, DJI has packed a lot into this compact system. The transmitters are tiny – only 10 grams each – so they won’t drag down your collar or look awkward on video. An integrated clip and magnet give you plenty of attachment options. The mic offers two levels of noise cancellation, adjustable gain, and even a “safety track” option that records a backup channel at a lower volume to protect against clipping.

Battery life is excellent too: with the charging case, you can stretch recording time to an impressive 48 hours before you need to find an outlet. With occasional use, you may go months without needing to recharge.

At these sale prices, both the single- and dual-transmitter sets are easy for me to recommend. If you film interviews or want to mic up two people at once, the DJI Mic Mini (2-transmitter kit) is the way to go. Otherwise, the DJI Mic Mini (1-transmitter kit) is a perfect, budget-friendly choice that still gives you pro-level sound in a pocketable package.

[Image credit: DJI]