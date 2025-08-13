Meet the Robot Vacuum That Changes Mop Heads Without Your Help

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Dreame calls its new Matrix10 Ultra its most advanced robot vacuum yet, pairing industry-leading 30,000 Pa suction with a fully automated mop-switching dock for a truly hands-off mopping experience.

The robot vacuum market has become a revolving door of jaw-dropping features, with brands one-upping each other in clever ways, sometimes at the expense of practicality. The Roborock Saros Z70’s extendable arm, which nudges aside shoes and cables, and Dreame’s own X50 Ultra’s retractable legs for stepping over thresholds, are undeniably clever, but they solve problems that do not happen every day. What feels far more universally useful is the Matrix10 Ultra’s ability to swap out mop heads on its own, tackling one of the biggest real-world cleaning headaches: cross-contamination between rooms.

Here is how it works: Instead of a single set of spinning mop pads, the Matrix10 Ultra stores three pad sets in its (oversized) dock, a heavy-duty degreaser scrub pad for kitchens, a sponge pad for delicate floors, and an everyday fiber pad. That means it can start on kitchen tile with a scrub pad, switch to a fresh pad for hardwood, and change out a dirty pad mid-cycle, all without you lifting a finger. Once a pad is used, the robot docks, swaps it out, washes it in 212°F hot water, and then dries it before storage.

With 30,000 Pa suction, roughly triple that of other premium models, the Matrix10 Ultra has the potential to deliver deep carpet cleaning and thorough pet hair removal. Its retractable wheels help it climb onto thick rugs and over higher thresholds, giving it the mobility to navigate even the most cluttered floor plans.

Many high-end models excel at either vacuuming or mopping, but not both to the same level. Even those with mopping capabilities often require manual pad swaps or refills between cycles. The Matrix10 Ultra fills a gap in the premium robot vacuum market for users who want top-tier suction power and fully automated mopping without intervening mid-clean. If its real-world performance matches its promise, this could be one of the few do-it-all robots worth the investment.

The Matrix10 Ultra is slated for release this fall. Dreame hasn’t revealed pricing yet, but given that the X50 Ultra has an MSRP of $1,699.99, it’s reasonable to expect a similar premium price tag.

[Image credit: Techlicious]