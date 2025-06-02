SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo Review: Perfect for Apartment Dwellers

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When I saw the SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo at IFA 2024, my immediate thought was that this compact combo unit was what my apartment-dwelling friends have been waiting for. The SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo pairs the world's smallest robot vacuum with a slender cordless handheld stick vacuum, which share a unified Dust Collection and Charging Station.

Its compact size makes it ideal for an apartment or a smaller space where it easily maneuvers in tight quarters, and its quiet operation means you won't disturb roommates or neighbors. But does its mini size mean mini performance? I spent weeks with the K10+ Pro to find out if it's the ultimate dust-busting sidekick or just a cute novelty.

+ Pros – Cons Extremely compact design fits in tight spaces

Ultra-quiet operation at 45dB

Lightweight handheld under 3 pounds

LED dust detection indicator on the stick vac Struggles with high-pile carpets

Suction power is underwhelming compared to competitors

Requires an additional hub for smart home integration "An ultra-quiet, space-saving solution that's perfect for apartment dwellers."

Design and Size: Small and Light, But Mighty

At just 9.8 inches in diameter and 3.6 inches high, the K10+ Pro is substantially more compact than standard robot vacuums I've tested, like the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ (13.3 inches) and Narwal Freo Z Ultra (13.8 inches). This gives it superior maneuverability in tight spaces, easily navigating between chair legs and under furniture where bulkier robots struggle. I was impressed with how easily it weaved between my dining chairs while bigger robots did their awkward three-point turns.

The accompanying cordless handheld vacuum weighs under three pounds and comes with four attachments for cleaning furniture, curtains, stairs, and vehicles. While it doesn't match the suction of top-tier models like Dyson stick vacs, its swivel head design and ability to easily slide under furniture, along with its 41-minute runtime, make it perfect for quick cleanups and spot cleaning.

One of my favorite features is an LED dust detection light, similar to those found on some Dyson models, which helps you identify areas that require extra cleaning. It's like looking at your wood floors when the sun is streaming in; you don't see it with the naked eye, but when the light is on it, you see all the dust, dirt, and debris you might otherwise miss.

Read more: Yarbo Adds Fully Autonomous Trimmer to Its Modular Lawn Care Robot

Compact Charging Base

The dual charging and dust collection base (7.7 x 8.7 x 16 inches) serves both vacuums while maintaining a significantly smaller footprint than premium self-cleaning models with their built-in water tanks and mop-washing stations. The base stores up to 70 days of dirt in its 4L antibacterial dust bag – slightly less than the typical 90-day capacity, but reasonable given it is used for both vacuums.

Performance: Great for Some Surfaces, Just Okay for Others

The K10+ Pro excels on tile, wood, and laminate flooring, as well as short-pile carpet, using LiDAR navigation and obstacle avoidance. However, it struggles getting over high-pile carpets, requiring you to program "keep-out" zones in the app.

I found the robot’s suction power to be a bit underwhelming. At 3,000 Pa it falls notably short of competitors like the Dreame X40 Ultra ($1,499.99, on sale for $899.98), which has 12,000 Pa suction power. While adequate for daily maintenance, like a sweep of crumbs and pet hair, the K10+ Pro can't match the deep cleaning capabilities of other premium models. Of course, it can also get into spaces that high-end models can’t, which is what makes it ideal for apartments and smaller spaces.

The handheld vacuum offers stronger suction at 20,000 Pa max mode and 8,000 Pa standard mode. While it was strong enough to pick up cat litter on the lowest mode, it struggled with debris like tracked-in rock salt and larger messes, even on the max mode. Additionally, I was frustrated that I couldn’t start it in max suction power mode. I always had to take the extra step of turning it on and then switching to higher suction power. Not a deal breaker, but something that could be improved.

Read more: No Drills, No Keys: SwitchBot’s Face-Unlock Smart Lock Is Renter-Ready

Quiet Operation

The K10+ Pro's SilenTech noise reduction technology keeps operation at just 45 decibels, compared to the typical 60-75dB range of most robot vacuums. It's so quiet, I got up from my desk several times to check to see if it was still running - I couldn't hear it unless it was in the same room as me. The app includes a Do Not Disturb mode to prevent it from running on a scheduled clean or emptying its dustbin operation during specified hours.

Smart Features: Solid, With One Big Catch

The K10+ Pro doesn't have smart home integration built in, but you can connect it with your ecosystem of choice by purchasing the SwitchBot Hub 2 ($69.99). The Hub 2 supports Apple Home (via Matter), Alexa, SmartThings, or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the K10+ Pro with voice commands and, when you're away, remotely via your phone.

The Bottom Line

At $799.99, the SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo (on sale for $399.99 at time of publication) is best suited for small-space dwellers seeking a quiet, compact cleaning solution. Its maneuverability in tight spaces and lightweight handheld vacuum make it a very attractive package. Those with thick carpets or demanding cleaning needs should consider more powerful options like the well-priced Roborock Q5Max+ ($599.99, on sale for $329.99), the ultra-powerful Narwal Freo Z Ultra ($1,499.99, on sale for $1,299.99), or my favorite for mopping, the Roomba Combo j9+ ($1,399.00, on sale for $799.00).

[Image credit: Andrea Smith and Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]