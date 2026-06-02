Dyson V16 Piston Animal stick vac solves pet owners' biggest gripes

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Hair-wrapped brush rolls and constantly full dust bins are probably the two biggest vacuum complaints among pet owners. Dyson says its new V16 Piston Animal cordless stick vacuum is designed to solve those problems. The company's latest flagship combines powerful cordless suction with a redesigned anti-tangle cleaner head, automatic floor sensing, and a new dust-compressing bin designed to reduce maintenance between cleanings.

Available now, the Dyson V16 Piston Animal is priced at $979, while the Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine, which adds wet-floor washing capabilities, costs $1,099.

A new cleaner head designed to stop hair tangles

The big upgrade here is Dyson's new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head. Instead of a traditional cylindrical brush roll, it uses two conical brush bars designed to move hair toward the outer edges, where it can be pulled directly into the dust bin before wrapping around the brush.

For pet owners like me, it addresses one of the most common vacuum frustrations: hair wrapped around the brush roll.

The cleaner head also automatically adjusts both the suction power and the brush bar speed based on the floor surface. Dyson says the vacuum slows the brush roll on hard floors for quieter operation while increasing agitation on carpeting for deeper cleaning. The goal is to eliminate the need to swap between separate carpet and hard-floor heads during routine cleaning. It also means one less cleaner head to keep track of between cleaning sessions.

More power and longer runtime

Powering the V16 Piston Animal is a new 900W Hyperdymium motor that delivers up to 315 air watts of suction, which Dyson says is its most powerful cordless vacuum to date. Dyson also introduced Dynamic Cyclone technology, which activates additional cyclones in Boost mode when extra cleaning power is needed. The V16 claims up to 70 minutes of runtime, a swappable battery and whole-machine HEPA filtration.

Like previous premium Dyson vacuums, the V16 includes LED illumination to reveal hidden dust on hard floors. As someone who uses a Dyson V15 Detect daily, I’m a little obsessed with Dyson's little green laser. It's one of those features that sounds gimmicky until you see just how much dust, cat litter, and pet hair it reveals that looked invisible moments earlier. Once you've vacuumed with it, it's surprisingly hard to go back.

A bigger bin without a bigger vacuum

With two cats in my house, I empty the dust bin on my Dyson V15 Detect more often than I'd like. That's why Dyson's new CleanCompaktor bin may be one of the most interesting updates. Rather than simply increasing the size of the bin, Dyson compresses the debris inside it, allowing the vacuum to hold what the company says is up to 30 days of dust. The redesigned emptying mechanism also wipes the inside of the bin as it empties, helping prevent dust and hair from sticking to the walls.

Is the V16 Piston Animal worth it?

The V16’s most interesting upgrades focus on convenience and maintenance. The dual-cone cleaner head, the debris compression and the automatically adjusting cleaner head all work toward the same goal: reducing the things that make vacuuming feel like a chore.

The standard V16 Piston Animal is a dry vacuum only. If you want wet cleaning as well, opt for the $1,099 V16 Piston Animal Submarine, which adds Dyson's upgraded Submarine 2.0 roller head for washing hard floors and cleaning spills.

The V16 isn't automatically the right choice for everyone. Shoppers looking for a premium cordless vacuum at a lower price may find the V15 Detect a compelling option, particularly when it's discounted. Those focused on maximum performance over dirt compression should look at Dyson's Gen5detect, while the lighter $599 PencilVac is a great option for apartment dwellers and anyone who prioritizes maneuverability and affordability.

I use a Dyson V15 Detect as my primary vacuum at home, and one thing I've learned is that today's premium cordless vacuums already offer plenty of cleaning power. What stands out on paper about the V16 isn't necessarily the jump in suction. It's Dyson's focus on reducing maintenance through features like the anti-tangle cleaner head and compressed dust bin, two areas that can become daily annoyances in busy households. As someone who empties the bin on my V15 Detect more often than I'd like, the V16's dust-compression system is one of the features I'm most interested in seeing in action.

Dyson's bet with the V16 is that what pet owners actually want is less maintenance between cleanings. At $979, it's a premium ask. But Dyson has a long track record of backing up its prices with performance, and for pet owners tired of maintaining their vacuum as much as using it, that reputation carries weight. I can’t wait to put it to the test.

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[Image credit: Dyson]