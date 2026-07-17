Eargo and Lexie owners have until September 15 to get support

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Lexie B3 Powered by Bose

Lexie Hearing

LXE Hearing has begun winding down the US operations behind its Eargo, Lexie, and Go Hearing hearing aid brands, according to notices posted directly on their websites. The company has committed to supporting it's customers through September 15th, but hasn't provided information on ongoing support.

Existing hearing aids will keep providing amplification and their core functions, and the Eargo, Lexie, and Go Hearing mobile apps will keep working for now. But LXE hasn't locked in a long-term plan for either one. The apps will eventually stop being available for new downloads, though the company hasn't set a removal date, and it isn't promising any further software or firmware updates.

Unlike many tech products where the accompanying app offers mostly convenience features, for OTC hearing aids the app is often essential to setup and operation. When we reviewed the Lexie B2, we found that its "self-tuning" volume and tone controls run entirely through the Lexie app. Similarly, in our time with the Eargo 7, we noted that setup depends on the app's built-in hearing test. The company's current lineup of other OTC hearing aids, including the Lexie B3 Powered by Bose, the Lexie H1 Hearing Buds, and Go Hearing’s Hearing Pro, work the same way.

Through September 15, customer service can still process eligible refunds, handle troubleshooting, and work on active warranty claims. Replacement parts like tips, domes, and wax guards are also still available, though the company says supply depends on remaining inventory. After that date, warranty administration, app support, and parts availability are all open questions the company says it plans to address within roughly 60 days.

The wind-down comes about 15 months after Eargo and hearX, the company behind Lexie, completed a merger to form LXE Hearing, backed by a $100 million investment from Patient Square Capital. LXE kept launching products after the merger, including the Eargo 8 in May 2025 and the $999 Lexie B3 Powered by Bose in May 2026, just over two months before this wind-down notice.

LXE hasn't said whether another company might acquire the Eargo, Lexie, or Go Hearing brands, whether US product sales have formally ended, or how many employees were affected. The notice also doesn't cover hearX's international or professional business, which remains active outside the US wind-down.

If you own an Eargo, Lexie, or Go Hearing device, confirm your email address is current with the company so you don't miss transition updates, and don't delete the app even if you're not using it daily. Keep your purchase receipt and serial number on hand, and if you have any unresolved return, warranty claim, or technical issue, contact support now rather than waiting. Eargo customers can reach support at support@eargo.com or 1-855-690-9360; Lexie and Go Hearing customers can reach support at support@lexiehearing.com or 1-800-499-1336.

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