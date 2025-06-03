Tired of Dirty Windows? This Robotic Cleaner is $200 Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever put off cleaning your windows because it’s inconvenient, messy, or just too risky on a ladder, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO is designed to take that chore off your hands. Right now, it’s on sale for $499.99, which is $200 off the regular $699.99 price.

What sets the WINBOT W2 PRO apart is its portability and versatility. We tested the first-generation corded WINBOT W1 PRO and appreciated the hands-free cleaning, but the W2 PRO takes it to another level; you’re not tethered to an outlet. It runs up to 110 minutes on a battery pack, so you can clean balcony doors and awkward upper-story windows without an extension cord. For jobs indoors, you can plug it in and run it continuously.

I also like how ECOVACS has integrated everything into a compact “Omni Station” that stores the bot, charges it, and even serves as the control hub. There’s no fumbling with multiple pieces or app-only controls; it’s all in one place. The triple-nozzle spray and upgraded brushless motor do a better job dissolving grime in one pass compared to earlier models. You can switch between five cleaning modes, depending on the job, using either the base station or the ECOVACS app.

Read more: Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro: An Excellent Cleaner Held Back by Its Cord

And yes, the robot stays put. The intelligent climbing system and 12-stage safety system keep it firmly attached to the glass, even on frameless or tilted windows.

If you’ve been holding out for a window-cleaning robot that works well across a variety of home setups, including floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors, this is a rare chance to get the well-rounded WINBOT W2 PRO at a healthy $200 discount.

[Image credit: Ecovacs]