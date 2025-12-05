The First 360-Degree Consumer Drone Goes on Sale – Made by Insta360

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Back at IFA 2025, we checked out the Antigravity A1, the world’s first all-in-one 8K 360 drone, and we were impressed by it enough to give it our Editor's Choice award. It's made by the folks behind Insta360, one of the most notable action camera brands today, which has pioneered the 360-degree space. The Antigravity A1 is now on sale, and it’s the one drone I would buy. It starts at $1,599, which is a solid price for the kind of tech you’re getting.

The combination of dual top-and-bottom lenses capturing in full 8K 360, paired with a VR headset for piloting, makes it a pretty solid setup. But the kicker is the stitching technology, which makes for seamless footage. All of that while weighing only 249g, which means you can fly it in most regions without a license.

Getting down to the specs, this drone kicks off a new “360 drone” category. The Vision Goggles come with dual 1-inch Micro-OLED displays (2560×2560 pixels each) with Pancake optics (thin, compact lenses that reduce bulk). They mirror your head movements in real time, so you can look around freely while flying and see how the footage looks in a particular direction. At the heart of the A1 is a dual-lens system with a 1/1.28-inch sensor capable of recording 8K 30fps, 5.2K 60fps, or 4K100fps in full 360 degrees, without needing any gimbal adjustments. You can get up to 24 minutes of flight time with the standard battery, or up to 39 minutes with an optional high-capacity battery.

The Grip controller's FreeMotion Mode is the real star. Instead of fiddling with dual sticks like with a traditional drone, you just point the controller where you want to go, and the drone follows. It's a "point-to-fly" system that makes the A1 way easier to fly than traditional drones. For those of us who are already experts, the FPV Mode is still there if you want classic controls. The drone also has FlowState Stabilization to help keep your footage smooth.

The A1 also has a feature called Sky Path, which lets you design and save flight routes. Once you've set it up, the drone flies itself – you can just sit back with the goggles on, or hand them to friends and family so they can experience the flight without needing to know how to pilot. For creators, Sky Path means you can repeat the exact same route at different times for transitions and effects. There's also Sky Genie for one-tap cinematic maneuvers like Orbit and Spiral, and Deep Track for keeping subjects centered automatically.

The Antigravity A1 is officially on sale now, in three bundles: Standard Bundle ($1,599), Explorer Bundle ($1,899), and Infinity Bundle ($1,999). Each bundle comes with the A1 drone, Vision goggles, and Grip controller, with different accessories and batteries. The A1 is available now via the Antigravity Store and Best Buy.

This drone is particularly exciting because it packs solid performance for its weight. The appeal is for both experienced drone pilots and new users with an ambition to learn. With Insta360's pedigree behind it, this is the drone I'd recommend you check out.

[Image credit: Antigravity]