IFA 2025 Techlicious Editor’s Choice Awards

Suzanne Kantra, Josh Kirschner, and Andrea Smith contributed to this story.

IFA 2025 was packed with exciting product debuts, but not everything shown in Berlin deserves your attention. We combed through hundreds of new announcements and hands-on demos to find exceptional products that solve real problems, introduce meaningful innovation, and are ready for real-world use – not just press-release promises.

From smarter translation earbuds and voice-controlled lighting to a projector bright enough to replace your living room TV, these are the products that impressed us the most. Every one of our Editor’s Choice winners brings something unique to the table – whether it’s a clever design, next-gen AI features, or simply getting the small details right.

Acemate Tennis Robot

Unlike traditional ball launchers that fire balls from a static position, the Acemate Tennis Robot moves like a real opponent, turning solo practice into something that feels like an actual rally. It glides around the court on four omnidirectional wheels, returning shots with spin, placement, and speed that mimic match play. With dual 4K cameras and a reaction time of just 0.15 seconds, it reads the court and returns balls with uncanny realism. We chose the Acemate because it finally brings real-time movement, strategy, and adaptability to tennis robots – something static machines simply can’t replicate.

Beyond its lifelike rallies, the real breakthrough is its built-in AI coaching. Every shot is tracked for spin, speed, and trajectory, with performance stats visualized through the companion app. From personalized drills to long-term training plans, the robot tailors sessions like a human coach would. You can even review footage in-app or integrate biometrics through your Apple Watch. This purposeful use of AI makes training more adaptive and data-driven.

The Acemate Tennis Robot is available for pre-order now via the Acemate website. The Basic Kit starts at $2,499 and includes the robot, charger, and one battery.

Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station

Wireless chargers are convenient, but they heat up your phone while charging – and that heat quietly degrades your phone battery over time. The Anker Prime tackles this problem head-on with active temperature management front and center with a built-in smart display and cooling system. You can see in real time that your phone is charging at high speeds without overheating.

Anker solves the wireless heat problem with a TEC (thermoelectric cooler) module and fan that keep charging temperatures under 36°C – on par with wired charging. The 25W Qi2.2 wireless module supports ultra-fast charging, and the smart display lets you switch modes with a tap: Boost Mode for fast charging, Ice Mode for aggressive cooling, and Sleep Mode for quiet overnight use.

The Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Dock Stand) will be available in Q1 2026. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Antigravity A1

Drones have been edging toward more immersive flight for years, but the Antigravity A1 pushes things into an entirely new category. With dual top-and-bottom lenses capturing in full 8K 360, and a VR headset that lets you look freely in any direction while piloting, it creates an experience that feels closer to teleportation than remote control.

When I tried it at IFA, the combination of a 360-degree field of view and first-person headset was unlike anything I’ve experienced with other drones. The stitching technology even makes the drone itself disappear from the footage, leaving only the scene around you. At just 249 grams, it’s light enough to fly in most regions without a license, yet powerful enough to open new creative possibilities for aerial storytelling.

Availability is slated for January 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

Artronic Designs Komutr Earbuds

You know the pain: you’re ready to hop on a call or hit the gym, and your earbuds are buried in your bag – or worse, missing. The Komutr earbuds fix that in the simplest, smartest way possible: by magnetically snapping to the back of your phone. With MagSafe built right into the case, these ultra-slim earbuds stay with you wherever you go. It’s a design choice that feels obvious in hindsight.

But Komutr doesn’t just win on clever form – it delivers on function, too. With premium audio from 8mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls, these earbuds hold their own against more expensive competitors. Touch controls, in-ear detection, and fast USB-C charging make them practical, while the 7-hour battery life (30 hours with the case) ensures they can go the distance. Throw in Find My integration for iOS and wireless charging support, and Komutr offers a premium, phone-friendly alternative to AirPods at a more affordable price point.

Komutr earbuds are currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter for €89 (approx. $95), which includes a free MagSafe wireless charger. The full retail price will be $149. Shipping is expected to begin in Q4 2025.

AUKEY MagFusion ARK

Most of us scatter chargers around the house, never knowing where we’ll be when our phone battery dips into the red. AUKEY’s MagFusion Ark solves that problem elegantly with its modular wireless charging system. The base can charge up to three devices at once, but what really makes it shine are the detachable wireless charging spheres. Each one recharges on the dock, then doubles as a 6,700mAh portable power bank you can pop off to use anywhere around the house.

We find the grab-and-go design surprisingly practical. The pucks have enough capacity to fully recharge a phone, and they also double as handy stands for watching videos or propping up a recipe in the kitchen. By combining Qi2.2 fast charging, portability, and versatility in a single setup, AUKEY has created a solution that finally makes sense of the mess of chargers we’ve been living with.

Comes in 1, 2, and 3-spehere models. Available in Q1 2026, pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Baseus EnerGeek GT01 2-in-1 Magnetic Power Bank

When you travel, you need both a power bank and a wall charger – but carrying both adds unnecessary bulk. The Baseus EnerGeek GT01 solves this with its clever two-in-one design, which combines a 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with a detachable AC plug, letting you ditch the wall adapter when you're on the move and snap it back on when you need it. We love how seamlessly this design adapts to different scenarios, whether you're in a coffee shop needing a wall outlet or commuting with just your phone.

Despite its compact size, the EnerGeek GT01 doesn’t compromise on power. It delivers 15W Qi2-certified wireless charging for MagSafe-compatible devices and a 45W USB-C PD output – enough to charge a laptop. You also get a clear digital display for real-time charging status, pass-through charging support, and smart algorithms that preserve battery health.

The Baseus EnerGeek GT01 will be available for $99.99 in December 2025.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Robotic Pool Cleaner

Robotic pool cleaners usually blindly scrub every inch of your pool, whether it needs it or not – and they still often miss spots. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra changes that by using AI to scan the pool and only clean where it's needed. In Quick Mode, it identifies debris like fallen leaves or dirt at the bottom and targets just those areas, cutting cleaning time in half. It’s the first robotic pool cleaner smart enough to offer a last-minute touch-up before your guests arrive.

But this bot doesn’t stop at smart shortcuts. It’s a complete pool cleaner, combining floor, wall, waterline, surface, and water clarification functions in one device. Its 11-motor system enables it to climb multi-level pools, park itself at the water’s surface for easy retrieval, and dispense a natural clarifier derived from recycled crab shells.

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is available now on Beatbot’s website and Amazon, with an MSRP of $3,450. It includes a wireless charging dock, clarifier starter kit, and app-based controls for iOS and Android.

DJI Osmo 360

For the first time, you can get professional-grade 360° video without paying pro-level prices. DJI’s Osmo 360 delivers a major leap in quality over the usual consumer options, offering 8K/50fps panoramic video and the sharpest 360° photos on the market – all in a compact, lightweight body. DJI is known for bringing advanced imaging to the masses through drones and action cams, and the Osmo 360 follows that same playbook: high-end specs, smart design, and accessible pricing.

The big innovation is the Osmo 360’s industry-first square HDR sensor, with large 2.4μm pixels – twice the size of those offered by 360 consumer cameras. That means better detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance. You get 100 minutes of 8K/30fps video recording, invisible selfie stick magic, voice and gesture controls, gyro-stabilized video, and even 120MP stills. Whether you're capturing immersive travel footage, action sports, or just want cinematic-quality memories, the Osmo 360 sets a new bar for what a 360 camera can – and should – be.

The DJI Osmo 360 is available now for $549.99 on Amazon. It includes built-in 105GB storage and supports a growing ecosystem of DJI accessories.

EcoFlow STREAM Series Home Solar System

Until now, setting up a home solar system has meant obtaining permits, hiring installers, and incurring thousands of dollars in costs. EcoFlow is stripping away those hurdles with the STREAM Series – a plug-and-play solar system that requires no electrician, no permits, and no permanent installation. This dramatically lowers the barrier to entry. With the STREAM Microinverter, you can plug a solar panel directly into a wall outlet and power up to 1,200W – enough to run a toaster oven, microwave, or espresso machine entirely off the sun. That’s 400 more watts than previous systems allowed, marking a significant leap in everyday solar usability.

The STREAM Ultra version goes further, adding modular storage and AI energy management. It learns your usage patterns and adjusts accordingly. It even takes into account Time-of-Use pricing to reduce energy bills. With support for up to six batteries distributed around the home, this system scales from 1.9kWh to 23kWh – an unheard-of range for a DIY solar setup.

The EcoFlow STREAM Series is available now in Utah, with broader rollout planned. Pricing starts at $599 for the Microinverter, $1,899 for the STREAM Ultra battery, or $2,399 for the complete bundle on EcoFlow.com.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE Robotic Mopvac

In large homes, robotic vacuums tend to give up before the job’s done – not because they’re lazy, but because their batteries can't keep up. ECOVACS solves this long-standing frustration with the DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE, the first robot vacuum to feature GaN fast charging. Instead of idling for hours mid-clean, the X11 quickly recharges during its mop rinsing cycles and keeps moving. Whether you're prepping for guests or tackling weekend chaos, this bot is always ready for action.

It’s built to clean thoroughly, too. With 19,500Pa of suction power and dual scrubbers that mimic human mopping, it doesn’t just swipe at dirt – it breaks down grease, lifts dried stains, and leaves hard floors gleaming. The AI-driven AGENT YIKO assistant learns your habits over time, adapting to routines and responding to natural voice commands. Add to that a 4WD climbing system for rugs and thresholds, and dock with hot-water mop cleaning – and you've got a set-it-and-forget-it cleaning system.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE is available for $1,299.99 (MSRP $1,499.99) on Amazon.

ESR HaloLock MagMouse

If you’ve ever dropped your mouse while moving your laptop from the desk to the couch – or had it disappear into the depths of your bag – the ESR HaloLock MagMouse offers a clever, hands-free fix. With a magnetic base that sticks to your laptop or tablet and a snap-to-carry design, the MagMouse stays securely attached as you move from room to room. It’s a simple upgrade that fixes a common frustration. Add in a built-in fast-charging cable and you’ve got a mouse that’s always charged and never lost.

From a performance standpoint, this compact wireless mouse punches above its weight. A 1-minute charge gives you 4 hours of use, while a full charge powers it for up to 160 hours. Dual-mode connectivity (Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz dongle) keeps latency low for gaming and design work, and adjustable DPI up to 4800 ensures smooth performance across different surfaces. It's not perfect – the built-in charging cable is too short to use while plugged in, and it supports only one Bluetooth device at a time – but the comfort, portability, and price make this a standout tool for mobile professionals and students alike.

The ESR HaloLock MagMouse is available now for $29.99 on and Amazon.

eufyMake UV Printer E1

UV printers have been industrial machines that take up a small room and cost more than a used car, but not anymore. The eufyMake E1 changes that overnight. As the world’s first consumer-grade 3D-texture UV printer, it's small enough for a home studio and priced for serious hobbyists. This opens up entirely new creative possibilities for Etsy sellers, small businesses, and families alike – letting you print directly onto hundreds of surfaces with professional-grade results. Want to turn a child’s drawing into a custom mug? Or add a leather-like texture to a handmade sign? With the E1, you can.

The printer supports textured designs up to 5mm thick, prints on over 300 material types, and delivers stunning 1440 DPI detail using its six-color CMYKWG ink system. The process is simple: load a design in the MakeItReal software (which includes over two million templates and AI tools), select your texture, and hit print. It also supports modular accessories for mugs and large-format jobs up to 10 meters. Smart sensors handle positioning, height adjustment, and cleaning, while the eco-conscious build and VOC-free inks keep emissions low. For hobbyists and small businesses, it’s more than a printer – it’s a creative tool.

The eufyMake UV Printer E1 is available now for $2,499.00 on eufyMake.com.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro

Adding backlighting to your TV can make movies more immersive and help reduce eye strain, but only if the lights can keep up with the action. The Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro solves this with a new low-latency chip that syncs lighting effects in real time – even during fast-paced action scenes. So, you don’t get laggy or mismatched color flashes breaking the illusion.

Govee’s latest backlight goes beyond just fast response. A dense RGBWWIC light bead array paired with the company’s 16-bit color chip handles real-time color calibration, white balance, and even black-edge correction to prevent distortion at different aspect ratios. It also connects to Govee’s wider DreamView ecosystem – syncing ambient lights, wall panels, and bulbs across the room – and supports Matter, HomeKit, and Google Home for seamless smart home integration.

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro will be available later this month on Govee.com. The price has not been set.

JSAUX FlipGo Horizon Portable Monitors

Snap-on portable monitors usually lock you into a single orientation once they're set up – limiting flexibility just when you need it most. The JSAUX FlipGo Horizon changes that by giving you full control over how you work. Whether you want a landscape view for presentations or a stacked portrait mode for coding or writing, the FlipGo Horizon rotates seamlessly. It’s the most versatile dual-screen system we’ve seen, and ideal for mobile professionals who need their gear to adapt to the task – not the other way around.

It folds like a laptop for easy transport, supports plug-and-play operation without drivers, and magnetically connects to a wide range of devices – including tablets and phones – for extended productivity on the go. Whether you’re connecting to a MacBook or a Linux machine, the FlipGo Horizon’s compatibility spans nearly every OS and laptop size from 13 to 16 inches. If you live and work across multiple screens, this is the modular display system that finally keeps up.

The JSAUX FlipGo Horizon pricing and availability are to be announced.

Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver

Travel-sized electric shavers are typically a compromise – compact, but underpowered and forgettable in design. Not the Laifen P3 Pro. This stylish, aluminum shaver is a stunner, with a tempered glass window that puts its dual high-speed linear motors on full display. It’s not just for looks, either. Those motors deliver a combined 24,000 cuts per minute, adapting in real time to your beard’s density for a snag-free, efficient shave that rivals larger models.

The P3 Pro features a triple-blade system with two deep-clean foils and a flexible trimmer head, all optimized for both coarse and fine hair. With a 100-minute battery life, quick 3-minute emergency charge, IPX7 waterproofing, and a travel-ready form factor, it’s an excellent travel companion.

The Laifen P3 Pro is available now in light and dark gray aluminum alloy finishes for $179.99 on Amazon.

Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex laptop

Vertical laptops generally feel like a gimmick – cool in concept, awkward in reality. Lenovo makes it feel practical with the ThinkBook VertiFlex. This rotating-screen prototype makes vertical mode feel genuinely useful, especially for people working with code, documents, or AI chat interfaces that benefit from added vertical space.

The 14-inch screen rotates 90 degrees from landscape to portrait using a dual-rail hinge that feels intuitive and stable. In vertical orientation, you get roughly 45% more usable space for reading, writing, and multitasking. It’s a smarter alternative to pricier rollable designs, relying on standard components to keep things affordable while still delivering a futuristic feel.

Despite the flexible screen, the VertiFlex is impressively slim (17.9mm) and weighs just over 3 lbs. It pairs easily with your phone through Lenovo Smart Connect – now with iOS support – for file drag-and-drop and screen mirroring, making it a practical companion for cross-device workflows.

Pricing and availability are TBD, but this concept shows a promising future for vertical computing – and this time, it’s not just for novelty’s sake.

Lenovo Yoga Tab

With the new Yoga Tab, Lenovo has created the ultimate digital sketchpad for creatives on the go. It’s built around the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor – capable of real-time AI processing – and paired with a stunning 11.1-inch 3.2K display that makes artwork, handwriting, and AI-generated visuals look sharp and vibrant. Whether you're sketching a concept, refining it with the Pen Pro, or using built-in tools like Sketch-to-Image or AI SuperRes to upscale your design, this is a tablet built to amplify your creativity at every step.

The Yoga Tab’s deep integration of hybrid AI tools is the real differentiator. Lenovo’s Smart AI Input and Live Transcript features anticipate what you need – whether it’s summarizing a conversation or suggesting design refinements. The Pen Pro stylus adds haptic feedback and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, making drawing feel natural and precise. Add in a 4-speaker Dolby Atmos system, a lightweight aluminum unibody, and up to 12 hours of battery life, and you’ve got a tablet that’s just as at home in a backpack as it is in a creative studio.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab will be available starting September 2025 with an expected starting price of $549.99.

Lepro TB1 Pro smart light

App-based smart lighting controls often feel more frustrating than convenient – you have to find your phone, open the app, and scroll through menus just to change the mood. The Lepro TB1 Pro fixes that with a built-in microphone and AI-powered voice control; it’s the first smart light we’ve seen that responds to natural conversation, not just preset voice commands.

Just say what you want – “make it cozy,” “set the mood for gaming,” or “give me sunrise vibes” – and the TB1 Pro generates designer-grade lighting scenes on the fly. The 3D ring design houses 196 RGB+IC LEDs for fluid, dynamic effects, and it can sync visuals in real time to music, movies, or games.

You still get deep customization through the Lepro app, and the lamp integrates easily with Alexa and Google Home for broader smart home control.

The TB1 Pro will be available Q1 2026. The price has not been set.

MAGEASY Odyssey Ultra M 360 Magnetic Stand Guard Protective Case with Lanyard

Most rugged phone cases force you to pick between slim style and serious protection, but the Odyssey Ultra M proves you can have both. It’s the first case we’ve seen with interchangeable corners, so you can swap in heavier-duty bumpers for outdoor adventures or switch to low-profile corners for everyday carry. It even includes a reinforced hook corner strong enough to clip onto a carabiner or strap when you want to wear your phone around your neck, wrist, or bag.

The replaceable corners aren’t the only versatile features. You get a built-in 360° rotating stand for hands-free use in portrait or landscape mode, MagSafe compatibility, and military-grade protection for drops up to 25 feet. Despite all that, it still feels slim and looks great, with design accents like aviation-grade aluminum.

The MAGEASY Odyssey Ultra M 360 will be available in Mist and Midnight for the iPhone 17 Pro models. It includes four interchangeable corner modules and a Fidlock utility strap. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Mammotion YUKA mini Vision robotic lawn mower

The Mammotion YUKA mini Vision robotic lawn mower is ready to mow in under a minute – right out of the box. Instead of dealing with buried boundary wires or satellite navigation, you just drop the mini Vision on your lawn and press start. That’s it.

At the heart of the system is a triple-camera AI vision platform that maps in 3D and detects obstacles as small as 5×5 cm. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pet toy or the family cat; this mower sees it, even in low-light conditions at sunrise or dusk. The onboard intelligence also supports edge trimming, slope handling up to 45%, and multi-zone mapping with smart navigation paths between areas.

With quiet 58dB operation, an adjustable cut height, and integration with smart home platforms like Alexa and Google Home, the YUKA mini Vision is easy to live with. And because there’s no installation or calibration required, it opens the door for more people to try hands-free mowing without the typical frustration.

Pricing and availability TBD.

Midea G3 Graphene Built-in Wall Oven

Graphene heating elements have shown promise in smaller appliances like toasters and space heaters, but this is the first time we’ve seen them in a full-size wall oven – and it could make waiting to preheat a thing of the past. The Midea G3 Graphene Built-in Oven uses graphene tubes to heat up faster and more efficiently than traditional elements, reaching 200°C in just seven minutes. That’s a big deal for busy households, and it’s not just about speed: graphene also enables more precise and even heat for better searing and baking performance.

You’ll see the difference when grilling a steak on the reversible aluminum griddle/grill plate – no flipping required. The oven's 360° hot air convection system, aided by a specially designed convex fan, ensures that heat circulates evenly across all racks. It also includes air fry functionality, a temperature probe for precision cooking, and a pyrolytic self-cleaning mode that reaches 450°C to burn off messes without scrubbing. The 72-liter cavity offers ample space for multi-dish meals, while its A+ energy rating keeps efficiency top of mind.

By bringing graphene into the kitchen at scale, Midea is redefining how fast and precise home ovens can be – while also making cleanup and everyday use easier. For anyone who wants high-performance cooking without the wait, Midea looks to set a new bar with the G3 Graphene.

Pricing has not been announced. It will be available Q1 2026.

MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete robotic mopvac

Mopvacs have employed a range of techniques to avoid dragging wet mopheads over carpet, but MOVA’s new system may be the best yet. The Z60 Ultra Roller Complete lifts the mop by 14mm and deploys a physical shield as soon as it detects rugs, keeping carpets dry without manual setup or zone blocking.

At the core of the Z60 is a 25.6cm roller mop that’s continuously rinsed with clean water and vacuumed dry – so it never recirculates dirty water across the floor. Edge cleaning is handled by extendable side brushes, and a powerful 28,000Pa suction system tackles dust and debris from hard floors and carpets. Other smart touches, like dual cleaning solution tanks for targeted cleaning, automatic mop fluffing, and app-controlled pet-specific zones, make this one of the most feature-rich mopvacs we've seen.

The MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete launches at $1,199 (MSRP $1,499), with shipments starting September 16, 2025.

ohsnap Snap Grip Wallet for iPhones

The ohsnap Snap Grip Wallet is a clever all-in-one accessory that makes it easy to carry cards, grip your phone, and prop it up for hands-free use – all without adding bulk or getting in the way. What we like about it is how seamlessly it transitions between those functions. The grip pops out when you need it and folds flat when you don’t. The kickstand deploys smoothly for stable viewing in portrait or landscape. And when it’s just riding along as a wallet, it stays slim and comfortable in your pocket.

The Snap Grip Wallet solves a real annoyance with MagSafe wallets: they’re either too bulky, don’t stay attached, or interfere with how you naturally hold your phone. OhSnap nailed the balance here. It’s secure, sleek, and surprisingly fun to use.

The ohsnap Snap Grip Wallet is available now for $99.99 directly from ohsnap.com.

Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi

The problem with most security cameras is that they either overwhelm you with false alerts or leave you digging through hours of recordings to find what matters. Reolink’s new TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi tackles both issues by blending powerful hardware with genuinely useful AI. With dual lenses, full 360-degree coverage, and a floodlight that can throw out up to 3,000 lumens, it delivers sharp, detailed footage day or night. But the real breakthrough is its AI-driven smarts.

At IFA, we were duly impressed by how naturally it fit into real-world use. We can get an alert when the delivery driver arrived, but not when my dog crossed the yard for the tenth time that day. And if that package disappeared later, we wouldn’t have to rewind and scrub through endless clips – we could just type in a natural-language search to instantly pull up the exact footage we needed. That combination of precision detection and effortless review makes TrackFlex one of the first cameras we’ve seen that feels designed for how people actually want to use security tech.

Price and availability have not been announced.

Rokid Glasses

Rokid has managed what others haven’t – making smart glasses look and feel like everyday eyewear. At just 49 grams, the Rokid Glasses are the world’s lightest full-function AI and AR glasses, and they actually feel good on your face. I’ve worn them myself and found them light, discreet, and surprisingly stylish, even on my narrower face. What sets them apart isn’t just the form factor, though – it’s the real-world utility. You get real-time translation, a 12MP first-person camera for capturing in-the-moment shots, and built-in ChatGPT support that acts like an on-demand tour guide. For travel, the combination of live translation, AI help, and hands-free camera use makes these glasses genuinely useful.

Under the hood, the Rokid Glasses run on Qualcomm’s AR1 platform and feature dual Micro LED waveguide displays with 1500 nits of brightness, directional speakers, and a four-microphone array with AI noise cancellation. They’re IPX4 water-resistant, support prescription lenses via magnetic inserts, and come with a case that delivers up to 10 recharges. This isn’t just a polished consumer product – it’s a sign that AR glasses are finally maturing past the novelty phase and becoming something people might actually want to wear every day.

The Rokid Glasses are available for preorder on Kickstarter for $499 (MSRP $599), with shipments to backers expected to begin in November 2025.

SwitchBot AI Art Frame

SwitchBot’s AI Art Frame brings the fun of AI-generated art to your wall – no cords, no constant charging, and no harsh light. Powered by E Ink Spectra 6, the display mimics the look of real paper in full color and draws barely any power, lasting up to two years on a single charge. I’ve played with a lot of AI art tools on TVs, and this is a refreshing take; it’s quiet, subtle, and surprisingly delightful. Kids (and adults) can create their own images using simple prompts or source images in the SwitchBot app, and because it’s E Ink, it feels like an ever-changing piece of décor rather than a glowing screen.

What makes the AI Art Frame especially compelling is its combination of smart design and simple utility. You can upload photos or artwork via the app in one tap, choose from three sizes, and even pop the panel into an IKEA frame. There’s no need to worry about hiding wires or finding an outlet, making it ideal for gallery walls or kids’ rooms. And because SwitchBot’s AI model runs locally, it’s not just another cloud-reliant display; it’s a personalized art generator that’s always ready to go.

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame will be available in three sizes – 7.3", 13.3", and 31.5" – with availability and pricing to be announced.

Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds

Most translation devices struggle in noisy environments – exactly where you often need them most. Timekettle’s W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds are the first in-ear translator to use a bone-voiceprint sensor, picking up speech vibrations directly from your jawbone to ensure accurate voice detection even in crowded or chaotic settings. Add in LLM-powered contextual translation that corrects homophones and understands intent, and you get one of the smartest and most reliable real-time translation tools we’ve seen.

We also like the fact that you can share one of your buds for ad hoc two-way conversations. There are 42 supported languages and 95 accents, making it an excellent choice for global travel.

Beyond translation, the W4 packs the versatility you’d expect from a premium set of earbuds: sleek in-ear design, rich music playback, and up to 18 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

The Timekettle W4 Interpreter Earbuds are available now on Amazon for $349.00.

viaim OpenNote AI recorder and translator

The viaim OpenNote does something surprisingly rare in the world of smart translation tech – it lets you stay fully present. With an open-ear design, you can hear conversations as they naturally happen while getting real-time transcription or translation as needed. That’s a huge win for professionals in multilingual meetings or anyone who wants help capturing details without feeling cut off from the room. And with FlashRecord, you can start recording instantly without even opening an app – making sure you never miss a moment when things move fast.

Where it really proves useful is after the meeting. The earbuds automatically generate transcripts, summaries, and action items across up to 16 languages, all while securing your data with AES-256 encryption. Add in 53 hours of battery life, glasses-friendly comfort, and studio-quality audio, and you get a tool that’s as practical as it is forward-thinking.

The viaim OpenNote is available now on Amazon, starting at $199.

XGIMI Horizon 20 series projectors

XGIMI's Horizon 20 Series projectors challenge everything you thought you knew about home projectors. With up to a blazing 5700 ISO lumens of brightness, it’s bright enough to use in well-lit rooms or even during the day – no blackout curtains required. It’s the first projector I’ve tested that genuinely performs like a premium TV, not a compromise. Add in the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms input lag, and it handles fast-paced sports and gaming just as well as movies.

The Horizon 20 Series projectors also support high-end video formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, and IMAX Enhanced, giving you deep color, sharp contrast, and cinematic visuals. The inclusion of native Netflix support and a Pro Tuning Menu gives them a leg up over other projectors trying to serve as a full TV replacement. Even the built-in Harman/Kardon speakers are tuned well enough to skip the soundbar in a pinch. In short, these projectors isn’t just catching up to your living room TV – it’s trying to replace it.

The XGIMI Horizon 20 Series projectors are available now for preorder on XGIMI.com starting at $1,189 (MSRP $1,699), with shipments beginning in October 2025. Preorders include a floor stand and an Assassin’s Creed.

