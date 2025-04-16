FTC Says These Text Scams Cost Americans $470M in 2024

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Like a lot of people, I get scam texts all the time – phony Amazon fraud alerts, fake USPS delivery notices, even texts from “wrong numbers” that somehow turn flirty or businesslike. As someone who writes about technology for a living, I know how to spot these scams a mile away. But I also know that for many people, especially those who aren't as familiar with tech, these messages can seem legitimate – because that is exactly what they're designed to do.

According to new data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), consumers reported losing a staggering $470 million to text message scams last year, nearly five times more than in 2020​. And that figure likely undercounts the true damage, as most scams go unreported.

The most common scams start with a message claiming there's a problem with a delivery or a suspicious charge on your account. You’re prompted to click a link to “verify” or “resolve” the issue, which takes you to a fake website designed to harvest your personal or financial information. Other texts might offer you a job – or more insidiously, start with a simple “Hi” or “Is this John?” to spark a conversation. If you reply, the scam quickly escalates into a fake romance or investment scheme.

Read More: Investment Scams Surge: New FBI Report Warns of Record Losses

One of the fastest-growing scams of the year was the so-called “task scam.” These often began with a text or WhatsApp message offering easy money for simple online jobs, like liking videos or reviewing products. The platforms often appeared legitimate, even paying out small initial earnings. But eventually, users were asked to deposit money to “unlock” additional tasks or access their earnings – money that was never returned. Losses to job scams alone exceeded $220 million in just the first half of 2024, and nearly 40% of those were task scams​​.

While these scams are relatively easy to avoid if you know what to look for, the losses suggest that far too many people don’t – or they’re simply caught off guard. Even the savviest among us can fall for something if it hits us at the right moment. Scammers are counting on that moment: when you're busy, distracted, or worried something really did go wrong with your bank or delivery.

Read More: How Security Expert Troy Hunt Got Phished—and Why 2FA Didn’t Save Him

The tactics behind these scams are constantly evolving, but the red flags remain consistent. Unsolicited job offers via text, demands to pay to get paid, and pressure to act quickly are all indicators of fraud. The FTC advises consumers to ignore unexpected messages, avoid clicking links, and report suspicious texts by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM) or filing a complaint at ReportFraud.ftc.gov​​.

How to Spot and Avoid Text Message Scams

Scammers rely on urgency, impersonation, and emotional manipulation to get you to click or reply. Here’s how to protect yourself:

ߚ© Common Red Flags

Unexpected messages claiming to be from Amazon, your bank, USPS, or a toll agency.

Links that urge you to act fast – often disguised as tracking updates, fraud alerts, or payment notices.

Generic greetings like “Hi” or “Is this John?” that try to start a conversation.

Too-good-to-be-true job offers, especially ones involving simple online tasks or crypto payouts.

ߚ« Don’t Engage

Don’t click on links in unexpected messages.

Don’t reply, even to say “stop.”

Don’t trust caller ID or sender names – they can be spoofed.

✅ What to Do Instead

Verify the source by contacting the company directly using official websites or customer service numbers.

Report scam texts by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM).

Block and filter texts on your phone. Most smartphones offer built-in spam protection (check your Messages or Settings app).

File a report at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

[Image credit: Techlicious]