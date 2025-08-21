Gemini AI Is Coming to Google Home – and It’s About Time

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I’ve been using Google Home devices since they first launched nearly a decade ago. Back then, the Google Assistant felt like magic: turn on the lights, play a song, set a timer – all with your voice. But with the rise of ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI chatbots, Google Assistant now feels stuck in the past. Compared to the fluid conversations I can have with modern AI, my Home speakers suddenly seem a little… dumb. That’s why I’m genuinely looking forward to this: Google is officially bringing Gemini to its Home devices.

According to Google, Gemini for Home will gradually replace Google Assistant on speakers and smart displays. You’ll still say “Hey Google” to wake it, but the similarities largely end there. Gemini runs on Google’s most advanced AI models, giving it the reasoning, inference, and search capabilities we’ve already seen on mobile. The idea is to move past rigid commands and instead let you talk naturally, even with complex requests. Want it to “dim the lights and set the thermostat to 72” in one breath? Done. Need it to play “the song from this year’s summer blockbuster about race cars”? It will find it across streaming platforms.

For me, this leap addresses the biggest frustration I’ve had with Assistant: it’s too often literal-minded and can’t provide answers you’d find in seconds with Google Search. Gemini promises to finally make smart speakers feel smart again.

Google is also adding Gemini Live, an interactive mode that turns your speaker into more of a conversational partner. Start a chat with “Hey Google, let’s chat” and you can brainstorm ideas, get personalized advice, or troubleshoot problems without repeating the wake word. Think meal planning with whatever’s left in your fridge, brainstorming a bedtime story for your kid, or diagnosing why the dishwasher isn’t draining. It’s a very different vision than the task-based Assistant.

Early access to Gemini for Home begins in October, with both free and paid tiers planned. Over time, it will replace Assistant on existing devices. While undoubtedly Google will roll out new devices in conjunction with the launch, you can still pick up a Nest Mini for $49 or Nest Hub 2 for under $100.

