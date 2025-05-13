Gemini Is Coming to Your Watch, Car & TV – and That Changes Everything

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google’s Gemini assistant is expanding well beyond the phone, and this next wave of planned integration – into smartwatches, cars, and TVs – has the potential to make AI feel genuinely useful in daily life, not just like a flashy demo.

On Your Wrist: Smarter Help, Less Tapping

I’ve been testing and wearing smartwatches for years. They're capable, but I rarely use most of their features. Navigating apps with tiny taps and swipes is just too annoying most of the time. That’s why I’m genuinely excited about Gemini on WearOS. Being able to talk naturally to your watch for more than dictating text messages could change how people actually use these devices. If I can ask my watch to remind me that I parked in Garage B on level 3 or to check what restaurant a friend emailed me about, without pulling out my phone, that’s useful.

From what Google shared, the Gemini experience on Wear OS will be just as capable as the mobile version, accessing the cloud-based models for fast, tailored answers. It does require a network connection – either from Wi-Fi or a standalone cellular watch – but doesn’t depend on having your phone nearby. It’s also launching with Wear OS 6 and will be available on Pixel Watches first before rolling out more broadly later this year.

In the Car: Voice-First Safety and Convenience

Then there’s the car. If there’s one place where voice input truly matters, it’s while you’re driving.

I do a lot of driving with my husband, and I inevitably end up being asked to Google every interesting building and small-town roadside attraction we pass. Being able to just say, “Hey Gemini, what’s that big glass dome?” and get a real answer – without fiddling with my phone – would be a huge win for my sanity. And it’s not just curiosity. Gemini will be able to find stops along your route based on multiple criteria (e.g., charging stations near parks), summarize incoming messages, or find a local radio station that plays your favorite music genre.

Gemini will debut on Android Auto in the coming months and will roll out to cars with Google built-in later in the year, including new models from Honda, Lincoln, and Renault.

On Your TV: Personalized Discovery for the Whole Family

Gemini is also headed to Google TV streaming devices later this year, which I see as a natural fit for family life. The idea is that you’ll be able to ask for, say, “age-appropriate adventure movies for a 10-year-old” and get personalized recommendations. It’s also being positioned as a tool for learning – if your kid asks about the moons of Jupiter, Gemini can fetch the answer and queue up a YouTube video to explain it. It’s not a revolution, but it’s the kind of assistive layer that could quietly improve how families interact with their TVs.

Google is working with TV makers to bring this experience to more devices, starting with TCL, and I’ll be watching to see how widely this rolls out and whether older TVs will get updates.

All of this will roll out gradually – Gemini is coming to Android Auto and Wear OS in the coming months, with Google TV support later this year. But the direction is clear: Google wants Gemini to be the connective tissue across all your devices. If the experience is seamless and genuinely helpful – and that’s still a big “if” – it could finally make good on the long-promised idea of an AI assistant that’s truly with you, wherever you are.

