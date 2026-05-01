Google is paying out $700M to Android app buyers

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A federal court gave final approval yesterday for a $700 million settlement against Google, the outcome of a 2021 lawsuit brought by a coalition of 53 state attorneys general accusing the company of illegally monopolizing Android app distribution and in-app payments. Google used its market position to charge consumers as much as 30% in fees for purchasing apps and making in-app purchases – fees that AGs argued were passed along to buyers in the form of inflated prices.

Google paid $630 million into a consumer reimbursement fund and an additional $70 million to the states. Google did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Do you qualify?

You're eligible for a piece of the settlement fund if you made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google's anticompetitive conduct. That covers seven years of app purchases, in-app buys, and subscriptions processed through Google Play's billing system. Given the Play Store's scale, that likely means tens of millions of U.S. Android users qualify.

How much will you get?

Individual payouts are proportional to what you spent during the class period, but everyone will receive at least $2.00. Heavier Google Play spenders will receive more. The $630 million consumer fund is substantial, but attorney fees and administration costs come out first, as they do in any class action.

You probably don't need to do anything

Most affected consumers do not need to take further action to receive a payment. The settlement fund will make the majority of payments automatically, and no claim form is necessary in most cases.

Consumers will receive an email from PayPal or a text from Venmo notifying them of their incoming payment at the email address or mobile phone number associated with their Google Play account. If that address or number is also linked to a PayPal or Venmo account, the payment will be deposited directly. If it isn't, you'll have the option to redirect the payment to a different PayPal or Venmo account.

If you think you qualify but don't receive a notification, check the Google Play State AG Antitrust Litigation site. Note though, that the site may not load correctly if you're connected to a VPN.

What if you don't have PayPal or Venmo?

There will be a supplemental claims process for people who don't want to create a PayPal or Venmo account, or who no longer have access to the email address or phone number tied to their Google Play account. Details will be posted to the settlement website after automatic payments go out.

Two more Google settlements worth knowing about

The $700M case isn't the only Google money in play right now. A separate $135 million settlement covers Android users who allege Google secretly used their cellular data in the background without consent, potentially affecting over 100 million U.S. Android users. No claim form is required – payments are automatic via Zelle, PayPal/Venmo, ACH, or virtual Mastercard, with an estimated payout of $1.01 to $1.48 per person. The opt-out deadline is May 29, 2026.

There's also a smaller, California-only $5 million settlement covering individuals who paid for at least one renewal of a Google Play subscription between May 30, 2014 and October 27, 2019, with an estimated payout of about $5.85 per person. The opt-out deadline for that one is May 9, 2026, and the final approval hearing is scheduled for July 23.

Read next: How to unlock an Android phone if you forgot the password

[Image credit: Google]