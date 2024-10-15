Google Wants to Be Your Destination for Shopping Inspo

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When you use Google Search for shopping, you usually have at least a general idea of what you want to buy. Google aims to make that process easier with new AI shopping tools that help you understand the features that are most important about a product, surface deals on products you're showing an interest in, and even serve as a destination for your shopping inspiration. Plus, you'll be able to easily jump back into a product hunt you started hours, days, or even weeks before.

When the new Google Shopping experience rolls out to your phone and browser, you'll notice the updated design immediately when you go to the main Google Shopping page. You'll see shortcuts to launch back into your previous searches at the top, your personalized shopping feed, and a link to your deals page. It looks more like a social media shopping feed, especially on mobile, and is designed to catch your attention – for better or worse.

These tools are launching today and rolling out to people over the next few weeks – just in time for the holiday shopping season. Here's what you can expect from each feature:

AI product overviews

When you search for a product category, like "matcha tea kettles," Google will present an AI overview of the product category. These AI Overviews are summaries that Google generates that provide background context to help you make better shopping decisions.

For example, in a demo I saw from Google, when searching for matcha tea kettles the AI overview explained the key features to look for – like heating water to 155-170 degrees and a gooseneck spout – and why they're important. This information could be helpful if you're not familiar with making matcha. There will be links to editorial stories and "Top recommendations," which Google says will be pulled from professional and consumer reviews. Initially, these recommendations won't include ads.

It's important to note that while AI Overviews aim to be helpful, you should verify any information you read. Google's AI overviews have been notorious for hallucinations and reporting wrong information in the past. At a minimum, check out the sources to ensure they align with the recommendations in the supporting articles and that you consider the sources trustworthy.

Personalized shopping feed

Google knows a lot about us, and now it will use that information to surface product information it thinks you will like. Your feed will be a combination of product images with links to buy and videos designed to help you explore styles and trends that interest you. As you browse, you can thumbs up or down to refine the content Google shows you. This feature could either save you time or lead you down a shopping rabbit hole.

Deals for you

Everyone likes a good deal, and Google's new "Top deals for you" feature is designed to surface information about low prices on products you care about. Google has had this feature for a while, but now it will take into account brand-specific deals based on your interests. You'll also find a section devoted to recent deals – those that have been first posted within the last 24 hours.

As these features roll out, you can explore how they work for you. While they promise to make your shopping experience more streamlined and personalized, remember that you're in control of your online shopping journey.

[Image credit: screenshot via Google, Android phone mockup via Canva]

