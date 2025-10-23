These $129 SoundPEATS Earbuds Sound Far More Expensive Than They Are

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I’ve tested out a few SoundPEATS headphones over the years, including the Air4 Pro, Space Pro, and PearlClip Pro (the latter for Techlicious). So I’m familiar with the usual niche in which they sit (comfortable, affordable, budget-style headphones). However, after spending a few days with the SoundPEATS H3 Hi-Res Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, I’ve come away pleasantly surprised by the more premium feel and performance they offer.

Previously, SoundPEATS has built a reputation for making affordable earbuds that punch above their weight, but the H3 feels like something more ambitious. From the first unboxing, they present themselves with a touch of sophistication, featuring a smooth matte finish, subtle metallic accents, and a clean, modern silhouette. Made in part from anodized aluminum and weighing a mere 6 grams per earbud, they feel sturdy yet lightweight, suggesting careful attention to design rather than cost-cutting.

The flair in the H3’s design doesn’t stop with the earbuds.. The charging case features a lid made from semi-transparent resin, and it’s embossed with a stylish gold trim and a “hear the difference” motif. It all looks very cool, and the peek-a-boo design of the lid gives the (admittedly rather chunky) case an appealing aesthetic; kind of like a space helmet for your buds.

The H3 are clearly designed for listeners who care as much about comfort and usability as they do about sound quality. Each earbud houses a triple-driver system, including a 12mm dynamic driver for bass, and supports LDAC and Hi-Res Audio, giving them the credentials to compete with far pricier headphones, and that certification translates into noticeably clean and open sound. The bass has presence and warmth without overpowering, while the vocals remain clear and well-defined in the mix. Treble detail is crisp without being harsh, and the overall balance feels natural.

First up, I gave The Midnight’s sublime “Syndicate” a spin. This glorious synthwave masterpiece was showcased nicely on the H3. The vocals were crisp and clear, the instrumentation was on point, and the overall sound profile was well-balanced and satisfying. Everything sounded layered with near-perfect clarity, and the highs, mids, and lows worked together in harmony, with nothing muddying up the sound.

Elsewhere, The Orb’s latest release, “Buddhist Hipsters,” sounded immersive and even symphonic at times. I find their music is a great test for a decent pair of headphones, as they utilize an abundance of complex arrangements, beats, and spoken word dialogue. The H3 had no problems in making every strand of sound stand out, and there was no hint of distortion anywhere in the sound profile. Very impressive stuff.

The H3 definitely earns a very enthusiastic tick from me in the sound quality box. These earbuds are not just "great for the price"; they’re great – period. They might not rival my Sony WF-1000XM5s ($329.99) for sheer jaw-dropping sound quality (and nor should they, at less than half the price), but damn, they sound good. And plenty good enough to rival any competitors within the same price range.

Call quality, on the other hand, sits somewhere in the middle. The dual microphones do a decent job picking up speech, and they’re fine for casual or home office use, but they can let in a bit of background noise in busier environments. It’s not enough to spoil a conversation, but if you make a lot of professional calls on the go, you may notice the difference compared with higher-end models.

Comfort is often an afterthought in this price range, but not so with the H3. The eartips are soft and plush without feeling spongy, and the in-ear pressure that keeps the buds in place strikes a nice balance between secure and breathable. I wore them for a couple of hours while writing and editing, and they didn’t start to feel heavy or tight. In fact, I can safely say that the H3 are some of the most comfortable earbuds I have ever worn.

Like a favorite pair of shoes, these earbuds feel great to wear. SoundPEATS has absolutely nailed it when it comes to comfort. And as for a secure fit, I felt confident that neither bud would fall out of my ears. This, coupled with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, makes them a solid prospect for workouts. I doubt even the moistest of inner ears could persuade the H3 to slip free.

Noise cancellation is another area where the H3 holds its own. The hybrid active noise-canceling (ANC) system isn’t class-leading, but it does a solid job at reducing background hums and general chatter. I took the H3 with me on a long walk down a busy road and found that external noises (though still audible) didn’t interfere with the sound quality. The ANC isn't groundbreaking, but it's well worth engaging if you prefer your sound to be a little more immersive.

The Transparency Mode deserves a mention too, despite the fact that I am not personally a fan of this feature, generally speaking. It lets in enough outside sound to let you stay aware, without distorting your audio. The feature made it easy to have a quick conversation or hear announcements without pausing the music. However, as someone who consistently fails at multitasking, I’d still rather give every conversation my full attention.

Connection quality has also been consistent throughout my testing. Bluetooth 5.4 makes pairing almost instant, and the link remained strong, whether I was moving around the house or switching between devices. The H3 supports multi-point connectivity, which is a handy time-saver. I had no trouble watching a video on my laptop, then switching to taking a call on the fly, without any need for manual reconnection.

Battery life has been another strong suit so far. SoundPEATS claims up to seven hours per charge, plus another thirty from the charging case (though these stats will likely diminish the more you use the H3’s ANC). I went several days topping off the buds with the case before needing to plug the case in to charge via USB-C. And if the buds were the case while it was plugged in, a quick 10-minute top-up gave me a couple of extra hours of listening when I needed it. Crucially, there’s enough juice here to give the bulk of the competition a run for its money, and it’s unlikely you’ll feel short-changed by the battery life on offer, even if you’re hammering the ANC with every use.

SoundPEATS’ companion app (PeatsAudio) is worth exploring, too. I’ve used the phrase “bare bones” to describe the SoundPEATS app in previous testing, but on reflection, that feels a bit unfair. “Streamlined” would be a more accurate description. It offers a built-in equalizer with several presets, as well as manual EQ controls for anyone who wants to fine-tune their sound. You can also toggle ANC and Transparency modes or enable a low-latency gaming mode.

The app interface isn’t cluttered, and it responds quickly. I found that adding a gentle bass boost through the EQ gave my playlists more depth while keeping vocals and instruments well-balanced. As a companion app, it’s easy to use, and novices won’t feel bogged down by a comprehensive suite of features. However, audiophiles might come away feeling as though the options here are a little light.

Although performance with calls could be better, this feels like a minor compromise when you consider how capable these headphones are overall. The SoundPEATS H3 strike an impressive balance between affordability, sound quality, and comfort. They look and feel more premium than you’d expect, and they offer a listening experience that’s enjoyable across genres and environments.

For commuters, casual listeners, or anyone wanting a reliable daily pair of headphones that sound far more expensive than they are, the H3s make a compelling case for themselves. They show just how much value SoundPEATS continues to pack into its products, and if the company keeps up this trajectory, the H3 may mark the start of an exciting new chapter for its headphone line.

At the time of writing, you can pick up the SoundPEATS H3 for $129.99 on the SoundPEATS website and Amazon, saving $20 off the MSRP ($149.99).

[Image credit: Rob Webb/Techlicious]