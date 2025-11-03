Here’s Why Dreame’s H15 Pro Beats My Dyson Stick Vac

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If your home has a mix of hard (wood, laminate,or tile) and carpeted floors, you know the hassle of juggling different cleaning tools. Dreame's new H15 Pro CarpetFlex aims to solve that with a one-machine solution that mops hard floors and vacuums carpets, no device swapping required.

Until now, most wet/dry cordless vacuums I've tested only handled hard floors. Having to drag out a separate vacuum for carpets was frustrating and time-consuming. The H15 Pro is one of the first cordless models that does both jobs well.

One machine, two brushes

The magic happens through Dreame's Dual-Brush System: a hard floor brush for mopping and a carpet brush for dry vacuuming. You swap them manually, but once attached, the CarpetFlex automatically recognizes which brush you're using and adjusts its settings accordingly.

Swapping brushes is straightforward, though it took me a few tries to click the latch firmly into place. Once I got the hang of it, transitions were effortless.

The H15 Pro's 23,000 Pa suction is unusually strong for a wet/dry vacuum. It picked up scattered cat litter from both my floors and carpeting without issue. Dedicated stick vacuums, like the Dyson Gen5detect, have slightly stronger suction, but they can't mop or handle spills, so I'd call it a draw.

Cleaner air while you clean

Here's a feature I didn't expect to care about but actually love: MistLock Dust Control. Basically, it sprays ultra-fine water droplets that grab onto dust particles floating around and weighs them down into damp clumps. Why does this matter? Because regular bagless vacuums are notorious for kicking dust back into the air when you're cleaning or emptying the bin. If you've got allergies or pets (or both, like me), you've probably noticed this. After cleaning the floor you somehow end up sneezing. The MistLock system prevents that from happening.

Hot water cleaning and drying

The hot water self-cleaning feature is essentially a miniature cleaning station built right into the charging base and works similarly to what you'd find in premium robot vacuum bases. After you're done cleaning, dock the H15 Pro on its base, and the ThermoTub system takes over. It flushes the roller with 212°F water, hot enough to actually dissolve stuck-on grime and grease, not just rinse it. Then it blasts 194°F air through the entire system (roller, pipes, filter, everything) to dry it completely.0

Why is this a big deal? Because with most wet/dry vacuums, that roller stays damp. It will smell and get gross and moldy if you don't clean it regularly. With the H15 Pro, I haven't had to deal with any of that, and the cleaning cycle runs quietly.There's even a quick-drying option you can choose to shorten the run time. It's the same hands-off convenience you get with high-end robot vacs.

One design quirk: The self-cleaning button on the handle is too easy to hit accidentally. I did that so many times, andI found myself wishing I could disable the button. It might fit better on the front of the handle instead.

Thoughtful design touches

Another feature I use constantly is the lie-flat design. The H15 Pro can recline completely to slide under beds, couches, and low furniture–getting down to just 3.8 inches at the brush head. If you have two cats like I do, or other shedding pets, you know how much dust and debris hides under there. Budget models can't do this, so being able to glide under and actually clean these spots makes a noticeable difference.

Beyond that, Dreame packed in some smart features that make daily use easier. The TangleCut 2.0 brush system has denser comb teeth that catch and cut hair before it can wrap around the roller (essential if you've got long hair or pets). The SmoothGlide System automatically adjusts wheel traction depending on whether you're on tile or carpet, so it doesn't feel like you're wrestling the vacuum around. And the RGB mess detection uses a camera to identify what kind of mess you're dealing with (liquid spill, dry crumbs, sticky stuff) and adjusts suction automatically. You don't have to think about it.

Bottom line

It's rare to find a wet/dry vacuum that handles both hard floors and carpet well without feeling like a compromise. The Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex is a premium, versatile all-in-one system that outperforms competitors built for just one surface type. If you have hardwood, tile, or laminate floors plus area rugs or carpeted rooms, the dual-brush system is worth it to avoid the hassleof switching between a mop and a vacuum cleaner. It has a suggested price of $699, but we found it for less at the time of publication, including on Amazon and Dreame’s own site.

[Image credit:Andrea Smith/Techlicious]